Five Guys® Enterprises, LLC Awarded the 2023 Excellence in Food Safety Award

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceMate™ is excited to congratulate long-time partners Five Guys® Enterprises, LLC on being named the winner of the 2023 Excellence in Food Safety award, presented by Steritech and FastCasual.

Fast casual restaurants are recognized for this award by achieving Steritech's seven pillars of food safety excellence: senior leadership commitment and engagement, food safety communications, defined standards and procedures, training, key performance indicators and scorecards, oversight programs, and positive recognition.

Sarah Alak and Trey Williamson were on hand to accept this award Sunday evening during the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, IL.

"If you control your own risk, you control your own destiny," said Jim Gibson, Vice President of Global Food Safety-Regulatory Compliance at Five Guys, about news of the award. 

Five Guys is an international restaurant chain with over 1,700 locations that specializes in freshly cooked, high-quality burgers and fries. The storage of ingredients within Five Guys' refrigerators is very closely monitored for quality and food safety, which has led to the long-standing partnership with ComplianceMate—the world's leading patented temperature sensor software system used to ensure HACCP compliance and operational efficiencies in foodservice establishments around the globe. Five Guys and ComplianceMate work to ensure the ultimate in food safety.

"The decade-long partnership between ComplianceMate and Five Guys continues to grow stronger as we work together in continually achieving the highest standards in food safety."
Steve Getraer, President of ComplianceMate

About Five Guys Enterprises, LLC

Five Guys is a family-owned and operated franchise restaurant group focusing on high-quality burgers and fries. Five Guys have redefined the market for premium-style hamburgers, fresh-cut fries, and milkshakes.
For more information, visit https://www.fiveguys.com/

About ComplianceMate™

ComplianceMate™ provides the world's leading patented temperature sensor software system used to ensure regulatory compliance and operational efficiencies. The principal product offering has streamlined HACCP compliance checklists and temperature monitoring for all types of foodservice and related industries across multiple continents.

For more information, visit https://www.compliancemate.com/

