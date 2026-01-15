Five Guys Shakes Up the Las Vegas Strip with New Flagship Restaurant

Boozy shakes, all-day breakfast and Vegas-inspired interior bring a fresh twist to the classic Five Guys experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Guys is shaking up the Las Vegas Strip with its newest flagship restaurant, a first-of-its-kind location that introduces a full bar with alcoholic beverages and all-day breakfast, redefining the brand's guest experience while staying true to its roots.

A Five Guys burger, fries and specialty Boozy Shake are pictured at the new Five Guys Grand Canal Shoppes flagship location on the Las Vegas Strip, which features Vegas-inspired design elements.

The 10,000-square-foot restaurant brings together the brand's signature burgers and hand-cut fries with a vibrant atmosphere made for Vegas visitors any time of day or night. With a prime location in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, millions of visitors each year will have the chance to experience Five Guys.

"The location represents a big moment for our brand," said Edward Pizzarello, Five Guys Grand Canal Shoppes franchisee. "We wanted to deliver what people have always loved about Five Guys, fresh, handmade food prepared with purpose, quality, consistency and taste, while embracing the energy and indulgence that define Las Vegas."

A First for the Brand

The Las Vegas Strip flagship is the first Five Guys restaurant in the country to feature a full walk-up bar serving beer, wine, frozen cocktails and specialty alcoholic milkshakes. A separate, dedicated milkshake station serves Five Guys' classic shakes and mix-ins. Guests can also order all-day breakfast sandwiches made with fresh-cracked eggs, bacon, cheese and optional burger patty add-ons. Whether they're starting the day early or ending a night out on the Strip this location has it all.

Built for the Strip

Designed specifically for the Las Vegas Strip, the flagship restaurant features custom murals and neon signage inspired by classic Vegas iconography, including dice, cards and a Vegas Vic-inspired design element. A glass-walled potato prep room gives guests a behind-the-scenes look at how Five Guys prepares its hand-cut fries, reinforcing the brand's commitment to fresh ingredients.

"This year, Five Guys celebrates 40 years of great burgers, quality ingredients and a welcoming experience," said Pizzarello. "Opening a flagship in Las Vegas allows us to honor our history while inviting a new generation of guests to experience our brand."

Welcoming the City

Five Guys will host a flagship celebration event on Thursday, January 29, welcoming the public for a Las Vegas–inspired experience featuring limited-time offerings, special giveaways and a community giveback moment.

Five Guys Grand Canal Shoppes is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. For more information, visit here.

About Five Guys Grand Canal Shoppes

About Five Guys

Five Guys began in 1986 when the Murrell family opened their first burger joint in Arlington, Va. Nearly 40 years later, the no-frills chain known for quality ingredients and customizable burgers operates more than 1,900 locations in 29 countries. Fanatical about quality and freshness, Five Guys strives to deliver a consistently great experience for customers. For more information, visit www.fiveguys.com

SOURCE Five Guys Grand Canal Shoppes