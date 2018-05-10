"It is a privilege to work with these talented, accomplished members of the HighTower community," said HighTower CEO Elliot Weissbluth. "We proudly congratulate the honorees for this recognition from Forbes, a well-deserved accolade that illustrates the high caliber of advisor that thrives here at HighTower."

The list, compiled by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data. SHOOK evaluates wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience based on factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.

To date this year, HighTower advisors have appeared in On Wall Street's "40 Under 40," Forbes' "Best-In-State Wealth Advisors," Barron's "Top 1200 Advisors by State" and Barron's "Top 100 Financial Advisors."

About HighTower

HighTower is reshaping the financial services industry from the inside out. As one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) dedicated to providing advice, not selling a product, we are a relentless champion of the fiduciary standard. HighTower acquires independent RIAs and wirehouse teams, and also provides comprehensive services to independent financial advisory businesses. We believe that the wealth management industry can and should do a better job of serving the needs of individual investors and their financial advisors. We built HighTower upon a commitment to put our clients' best interests first. For the 6th consecutive year, HighTower ranks on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America (2012 – 2017). For more information, see www.hightoweradvisors.com and www.byadvisorsforadvisors.com.

Melinda Brodbeck

JConnelly

973-850-7348

mbrodbeck@jconnelly.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-hightower-advisors-rank-among-forbes-2018-top-women-wealth-advisors-300646460.html

SOURCE HighTower

Related Links

http://www.hightoweradvisors.com

