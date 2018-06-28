Five HighTower Teams Included on Financial Times' 2018 List of Top 300 RIAs

"These advisors personify what HighTower is all about—the combination of financial knowledge, transparency and technology driven by a fiduciary mindset that always puts the client first," said Elliot Weissbluth, CEO, HighTower. "The HighTower community applauds these outstanding teams for their well-deserved inclusion on the FT 300."

To qualify for inclusion in the Financial Times rankings, firms must manage $300 million or more in assets. Areas of consideration include adviser AUM, asset growth, the company's age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record, and online accessibility. To view the full list, visit: https://www.ft.com/content/a07f2b38-4d54-11e8-97e4-13afc22d86d4

HighTower advisors also appear on Barron's 2018 Top 1200 Advisors by State and Top 100 Financial Advisors; Forbes' list of America's Top Women Advisors and Forbes' Best-In-State; and On Wall Street's 40 Under 40 list.

HighTower is reshaping the financial services industry from the inside out. As one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) dedicated to providing advice, not selling a product, we are a relentless champion of the fiduciary standard. HighTower acquires independent RIAs and wirehouse teams, and also provides comprehensive services to independent financial advisory businesses. We believe that the wealth management industry can and should do a better job of serving the needs of individual investors and their financial advisors. We built HighTower upon a commitment to put our clients' best interests first. For the 6th consecutive year, HighTower ranks on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America (2012 – 2017). For more information, see www.hightoweradvisors.com and www.byadvisorsforadvisors.com.

