Five Hoxhunt Customers Win Prestigious CSO Awards for Innovation in Human Risk Management

Uber, Monster Energy, Docusign, LyondellBasell, and Copart recognized for award‑winning programs built and scaled with Hoxhunt

MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoxhunt, the leading Human Risk Management platform, today announced that five of its customers – Uber, Monster Energy, Docusign, LyondellBasell, and Copart – have each been recognized with a prestigious CSO Award in 2026 for their outstanding work in securing the human element of cybersecurity. The CSO Awards recognize exceptional security leaders and projects demonstrating innovation, leadership, and measurable business value in cybersecurity. Each award‑winning program was developed in partnership with Hoxhunt.

Hoxhunt's Phishing Trends Report 2026 shows that even in an era where AI-generated attacks are soaring by factors of up-to 14x, organizations adopting adaptive, behavior‑driven approaches see substantial reductions in phishing risk and major gains in threat reporting. While each program took a distinct approach to risk management, together they reflect a shift in how leading organizations think about human risk, moving beyond checkbox compliance and static training to dynamic, behavior-driven security cultures that deliver measurable results.

"Having five customers win CSO Awards in a single year is a testament to what becomes possible when security leaders are empowered with the right tools and the right partner," said Mika Aalto, Co-Founder and CEO of Hoxhunt. "Each of these organizations approached human risk differently and that's precisely the point. Effective Human Risk Management isn't one-size-fits-all. It's adaptive, measurable, and deeply human. We are incredibly proud of what these teams have accomplished, and honored to have played a role in their success."

Award-Winning Programs at a Glance

Uber pioneered a signal-driven Human Risk Management model, replacing static training with real-time behavioral nudges and just-in-time microtraining for approximately 25,000 employees. Training completion climbed from roughly 60% to 90%, while a lean two-person team scaled impact across the entire global workforce.

pioneered a signal-driven Human Risk Management model, replacing static training with real-time behavioral nudges and just-in-time microtraining for approximately 25,000 employees. Training completion climbed from roughly 60% to 90%, while a lean two-person team scaled impact across the entire global workforce. Monster Energy transformed cybersecurity into a company-wide cultural movement by aligning it with the brand's competitive identity. Through gamification, leaderboards, and a signature Cyber Mindset Championship Belt, phishing failure rates plummeted from 18% to just 4%, and human-driven security incidents fell 91%.

transformed cybersecurity into a company-wide cultural movement by aligning it with the brand's competitive identity. Through gamification, leaderboards, and a signature Cyber Mindset Championship Belt, phishing failure rates plummeted from 18% to just 4%, and human-driven security incidents fell 91%. Docusign extended its security program beyond employees to protect its customers and brand trust. By operationalizing user-reported threats and launching a dedicated verification channel, Docusign turned human vigilance into a scalable mechanism for identifying and neutralizing impersonation attacks—making security a customer-facing competitive advantage.

extended its security program beyond employees to protect its customers and brand trust. By operationalizing user-reported threats and launching a dedicated verification channel, Docusign turned human vigilance into a scalable mechanism for identifying and neutralizing impersonation attacks—making security a customer-facing competitive advantage. LyondellBasell tackled one of the most stubborn challenges in cybersecurity: repeat clickers. Using Hoxhunt's adaptive, multilingual training, the company nearly eliminated repeat phishing failures within two quarters, while increasing threat reporting more than six-fold and significantly improving security team efficiency through automation.

tackled one of the most stubborn challenges in cybersecurity: repeat clickers. Using Hoxhunt's adaptive, multilingual training, the company nearly eliminated repeat phishing failures within two quarters, while increasing threat reporting more than six-fold and significantly improving security team efficiency through automation. Copart transformed a manual, compliance-heavy awareness program into an automated, behavior-driven system that makes cybersecurity as instinctual as fastening a seatbelt. Reporting rates doubled, simulation volume increased dramatically, and the team reclaimed the 80–90% of effort previously consumed by manual operational tasks.

"Training alone doesn't solve the problem. There has to be a security-first mindset or, as we've coined at Monster Energy, the 'cyber mindset,' and we were able to build and scale that fast with Hoxhunt's capabilities" said John Strait, SVP, Global Information Technology Infrastructure, Monster Energy.

This recognition comes on the heels of G2 recognizing Hoxhunt as one of the Top 50 software products in the world in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, which is based on authentic reviews from real end users and admins, and placing Hoxhunt among the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 to achieve such recognition. The back-to-back validation from both the industry and the user community underscores Hoxhunt's growing momentum as the definitive platform for Human Risk Management.

CSO Award winners will be recognized at the 2026 CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference, which will take place May 11–13, 2026 at the Loews Nashville Hotel at Vanderbilt Plaza in Nashville, TN.

To learn more about Hoxhunt, please visit www.hoxhunt.com.

About Hoxhunt

Hoxhunt is a Human Risk Management platform that helps security leaders and employees join forces to prevent data breaches. Hoxhunt combines AI and behavioral science to consolidate signal data, take timely actions on risky activities, and gamify individualized micro-training experiences that people love. As employees learn to detect and report advanced phishing attacks, operations teams are equipped to respond fast and transform security culture with limited resources. Security leaders shine with outcome-driven metrics to document reduced cybersecurity risk.

Hoxhunt works with leading global companies such as Airbus, Uber, Monster Energy, Qualcomm, Docusign, Nokia, AES, Air Asia, and E.on, and partners with leading global cybersecurity companies such as Microsoft and Deloitte.

Media Contact

Christian Morley

ICR for Hoxhunt

[email protected]

SOURCE Hoxhunt