Group 1 Automotive Announces the Baron Collision Center of Kansas City Is Now Group 1 Collision Shawnee Mission

The Kansas City-area body shop continues serving drivers under the Group 1 Collision Shawnee Mission name

SHAWNEE, Kan., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships and collision centers across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that the Baron Collision Center of Kansas City is now operating as Group 1 Collision Shawnee Mission, effective June 4, 2026, as part of the company's nationwide brand-alignment initiative.

The Kansas City-area center keeps its local repair team and customer relationships while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's scale and standards.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The rebrand did not change ownership, staffing, repair capabilities, or daily operations at the facility.

As part of Group 1's Kansas City operations, the center is now formally connected to the company's national platform, including its network of collision centers.

"Kansas City-area drivers who've relied on this repair center will find the same technicians and the same standards under the Group 1 name," said Clay Shafer, General Manager of BMW of Shawnee Mission. "The change simply connects our Merriam facility to Group 1's national network of collision centers."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Collision Shawnee Mission continues to operate from 6231 Mastin Street in Merriam, serving Merriam, Overland Park, Shawnee Mission, and the greater Kansas City area with collision repair, body work, paint and refinishing, and post-repair support.

The center joins Group 1's 32 collision centers under a unified brand, with the same local relationships that defined the Baron Collision Center of Kansas City.

Additional Customer Questions

What changed when the Baron Collision Center of Kansas City became Group 1 Collision Shawnee Mission?

The name changed on June 4, 2026; the ownership, technicians, and repair standards did not. Group 1 Automotive adopted the new name to standardize naming across its U.S. dealerships and collision centers. The center continues to serve Merriam, Overland Park, and the greater Kansas City area. Group 1's network spans 251 dealerships and 32 collision centers, connecting customers to sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

What should drivers do after a collision?

After a collision, drivers are generally advised to ensure everyone's safety, contact authorities when appropriate, document the scene and vehicle damage, exchange insurance information, and notify their insurance company. Vehicles can then be evaluated by a repair facility for an estimate before work begins.

Do drivers have to use the repair shop recommended by their insurance company?

In most states, drivers may choose the repair facility for their vehicle. Insurance companies often maintain networks of preferred shops, but customers can typically select another qualified collision center. Coverage details, claims processes, and approval timelines can vary by insurer and policy.

What is the difference between OEM and aftermarket parts in collision repair?

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts are produced by or for the vehicle's manufacturer and are designed to match factory specifications, while aftermarket parts are made by third-party companies. The parts used in a repair may depend on insurance coverage, vehicle age, availability, and customer preference.

How long do collision repairs typically take?

Repair timelines depend on the extent of the damage, parts availability, insurance approval, and the repair processes required, such as frame work, paint, or calibration of safety systems. A repair facility can typically provide an estimated timeline after completing an initial inspection of the vehicle.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.