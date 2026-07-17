Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 GMC Rockville Centre

The Long Island dealership known as Rockville Centre GMC now operates under the Group 1 name

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island GMC dealership on Sunrise Highway has done business as Group 1 GMC Rockville Centre since February 18, 2026. The former Rockville Centre GMC is among a growing number of stores that Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., has aligned under a single brand. The change connects the South Shore store to Group 1's scale and operating standards while keeping its local GMC team and customer relationships in place.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The rebrand did not alter ownership, staffing, product offerings, or daily operations. Customers continue to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Rockville Centre dealership since 2021, and the Group 1 name now formally ties the store to the company's national network.

"Long Island customers who've known this store on Sunrise Highway will find the same team and the same service under the Group 1 name," said Ken Ryan, General Manager of Group 1 GMC Rockville Centre. "The change connects our South Shore dealership to a larger retail network while keeping the local relationships intact."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 GMC Rockville Centre continues to operate from 510 Sunrise Highway, serving Rockville Centre, the South Shore, and the surrounding Long Island communities with new GMC vehicles, pre-owned inventory, and certified service, parts, and maintenance.

The store's local relationships are unchanged, now recognized under a unified Group 1 brand across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why is Rockville Centre GMC now Group 1 GMC Rockville Centre?

The store adopted the Group 1 name on February 18, 2026, part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to standardize naming across its U.S. dealerships. It continues to serve Rockville Centre and the surrounding Long Island communities with the same team. Group 1's network includes 251 dealerships and 37 vehicle brands, connecting customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

Is the GMC Yukon bigger than the Chevrolet Tahoe?

The GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe share a platform and are very close in overall size, with similar passenger and cargo dimensions. Differences are primarily in styling, trim offerings, and available features rather than physical size. The extended-length Yukon XL and Chevrolet Suburban offer additional cargo space.

How can shoppers find a specific model or trim in stock?

Most dealership websites offer searchable live inventory filtered by model, trim, color, and features, and many allow shoppers to reserve an in-transit vehicle or request a locate from other stores in the dealer network. Contacting the dealership directly can also surface inbound inventory that has not yet been listed.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.