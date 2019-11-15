Five Iron Golf Brings a New Kind of Entertainment to Chicago

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor golf and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf opened its doors for business in Chicago's River North neighborhood on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

"Five Iron Golf was created with a mission to provide an inclusive urban golf experience. From the murals on our walls to the comfortable seating to the entertainment, leagues, and events we curate, every detail has been designed to create an atmosphere that celebrates inclusivity, connection, and community," remarks Five Iron Golf Co-Founder and CEO, Jared Solomon. "As a city rich in sports, food and creative culture, Five Iron is a perfect match for Chicago, and we are delighted to invite everyone to enjoy our favorite game."

For the serious golfer, Five Iron Golf Chicago hosts 12 state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators, Trackman lesson and training studios, lessons with experienced teaching professionals, leagues, club storage, showers, top-of-the-line clubs to use during bookings (complimentary), and in-house club fitting.

For the less-than-serious golfer (and let's be honest, most of the serious golfers too), Five Iron offers flexible event spaces, a full bar, a chef-inspired menu, ping pong, pool, widescreen TVs, and much more.

Constructed by general contractors, Chas Bender Co., 5i Chicago can accommodate groups ranging from a few people to 179 guests, creating the perfect setting for corporate, casual, and weekend outings. For more information, follow @fiveirongolf on social media or visit www.fiveirongolf.com/chicago

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf, design, and entertainment with the vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible. Each Five Iron location features Full Swing and Trackman simulators, teaching professionals, a full bar, a chef-inspired menu, and event space. Customers are encouraged to reserve a simulator or take part in our leagues, events, and private or group lessons. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017, has expanded to Chicago, and is scheduled to open in Baltimore and Philadelphia in 2019. To learn more about Five Iron Golf, visit www.fiveirongolf.com or follow @fiveirongolf on social media.

