Five Iron Golf Expands to Chicago

CHICAGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor golf and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf is unveiling Chicago as its fourth location worldwide. Five Iron expects the 11,000 square foot facility, located at 609 North Dearborn Street, to open to the public in late 2019.

Five Iron has re-shaped urban golf culture, growing from an original lesson crew in New York to a re-imagined, high-tech, inclusive urban golf experience for golfers and non-golfers alike. Five Iron is for everyone.

"Chicago is an ideal location for a year-round recreational venue like Five Iron Golf," said CEO and Co-Founder Jared Solomon. "We are thrilled to make the game of golf more accessible to the Chicago community."

For the serious golfer, Five Iron Golf Chicago will host 12 state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators, Trackman lesson studios, experienced teaching professionals, leagues, club storage, showers, 100% top-of-the line clubs to use (complimentary), and in-house club fitting.

For the less-than-serious golfer (and let's be honest, most of the serious golfers too), Five Iron offers flexible event spaces, full bar service, a fantastic food menu, ping pong and other games, widescreen TVs, and much more.

Founded in 2017, Five Iron Golf's popularity has been soaring in the Northeast, with two locations now open in Manhattan and a third expected to open in Philadelphia this summer. Since opening, Five Iron Golf has not only created more jobs within the city and golf industry, but has also created a unique event space for corporate and weekend outings, complementing the community and lifestyle of its neighborhoods.

Renderings of Chicago and images of current offerings can be found here . Five Iron Golf Chicago's site progress can be tracked by following @fiveirongolf on social media.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is a leader in indoor golf entertainment, with two locations in Manhattan. Each location offers a laid-back environment with Full Swing simulators that provide real-time ball tracking data as well as a food and beverage menu. With dynamic event space for groups of all sizes, Five Iron Golf stands as the emerging entertainment complex for enjoying golf in a city. To learn more about Five Iron Golf, visit www.fiveirongolf.com or follow @fiveirongolf on social media.

