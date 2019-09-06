Five Iron Golf Launches New Kids Programs

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer coming to a close, indoor golf training and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf is debuting new after school and Saturday programs to help kids learn the game of golf in a fun and engaging environment. Registration is now open for Five Iron Golf's Kids Program , five-week golf instruction courses for children aged 6-13.

Each five-week series will cover a different aspect of golf with a focus on chipping, putting, swinging and the rules and etiquette of the game. With a maximum student-to-teacher ratio of four to one, each child is guaranteed personal attention from a US Kids-certified golf professional. Golf clubs are provided for use during the Kids Program, and each participant receives a T-shirt and opportunities to win prizes.

A five-class series costs $300 and the four-class holiday series (applies to Thanksgiving and Christmas) is $240. Classes will be conducted at both of Five Iron's Manhattan locations in Flatiron (138 5th Ave.) and the Financial District (22 Stone St.). The next series begins on September 10.

"Five Iron's Kids Program helps children in the city learn to play golf while encouraging team building and leadership skills," said Five Iron Golf's Co-Founder and Director of Golf, Mike Doyle. "We're offering after school and Saturday programs in a welcoming environment with coaches experienced in teaching junior golfers. It is really a great mix of fun, technology and skill building allowing them to enjoy golf for years to come."

To sign up or learn more, visit fiveirongolf.com/kids-program-2019

Images of Five Iron's Kids Program can be found here .

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is a leader in indoor golf entertainment, with two locations in Manhattan. Each location offers a laid-back environment with a bar and kitchen as well as Full Swing simulators that provide real-time ball tracking data. With dynamic event space for groups of all sizes, Five Iron stands as the emerging entertainment complex for enjoying golf in a city. To learn more, visit www.fiveirongolf.com or follow @fiveirongolf on social media.

