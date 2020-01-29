Five Iron Golf Opens in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor golf and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf will be open for business in Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood on Saturday, February 1. Originating in Manhattan, Five Iron has re-shaped urban golf culture, growing from an oasis for co-founder Mike Doyle's original lesson crew to a re-imagined, high-tech, inclusive urban golf experience.

"Five Iron was created with the mission to connect people through the game of golf," says Five Iron Golf Co-Founder and CEO Jared Solomon. "Philadelphia's rich history paired with its celebration of art, food and sports culture made it an easy choice for Five Iron's next city. We are thrilled to open our doors and invite everyone to see what we are all about."

Five Iron Philadelphia is located at 2116 Chestnut Street and will occupy nearly 6,000 ground level square feet of the building. For the serious golfer, Five Iron Philadelphia hosts 8 Full Swing simulators, a high-tech lesson studio, access to teaching professionals, practice time, leagues, club storage, showers, top-of-the-line clubs that are free to use during your booking, and in-house club fitting services (coming soon). For the less-than-serious golfer (and let's be honest, most of the serious golfers too), there is a full bar, a chef-inspired menu, widescreen TVs, flexible event space and much more.

Five Iron Philadelphia can accommodate groups ranging from a few people to 100 guests, creating the perfect setting for corporate, casual, and weekend outings. For more information, follow @fiveirongolf on social media or visit www.fiveirongolf.com/philly. Images can be found here.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf, design, and entertainment with the vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible. Each Five Iron location features Full Swing and Trackman simulators, teaching professionals, a full bar, a chef-inspired menu, and event space. Customers are encouraged to reserve a simulator or take part in our leagues, events, and private or group lessons. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore and Philadelphia. To learn more about Five Iron Golf, visit www.fiveirongolf.com or follow @fiveirongolf on social media.

Media Contact:

Veronica Ryan

Director of PR & Marketing

P: 214-502-4505

E: veronica@fiveirongolf.com

SOURCE Five Iron Golf

Related Links

http://www.fiveirongolf.com

