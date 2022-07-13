Five Iron Golf Signs Retail Lease at Industry Indianapolis

Announcing the signing of its newest location, Five Iron Golf plans to bring the state of Indiana their own mix of golf, entertainment, food, drinks and events

INDIANAPOLIS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Iron Golf , the nation's leading indoor golf and entertainment experience, announced today that they have signed a lease through Cushman & Wakefield with developer Charles Street Partners in leasing 14,632 square feet of ground-floor retail space at Industry, Charles Street's mixed-use development at Vermont and Pennsylvania streets in the city CBD. Aaron Snoddy, Andrew Urban, and Dugan Thompson brokered the transaction for Five Iron Golf. Diana Zagarzhevskiy and Bennnett Williams, of Cushman & Wakefield, represented landlord, Charles Street Partners.

Located at 421 N. Pennsylvania Street, Five Iron Golf's Industry location will be its first in Indiana and will occupy the entire first floor and half of the second floor. The immersive, interactive indoor urban golf experience for golfers and non-golfers alike will host 12 custom-built golf simulators, featuring multiple high-speed cameras to capture every angle of the golf swing, complimentary top-of-the-line equipment, custom club fitting at The Fitting Lab — a Golf Digest Top 100 Clubfitter — widescreen TVs, leisure games, a full-service restaurant and bar serving creatively curated and seasonal fare.

"Five Iron Golf will quickly become a destination-caliber activity. It brings an interactive golf experience with a high-energy, high-tech vibe that is appealing to both golfers and non-golfers. We are psyched to have them expand into the Indianapolis market," said Dugan Thompson of Colliers.

Five Iron Golf is known for providing an atmosphere that combines energy, playfulness, and comfort, through a variety of services that include casual play, private lessons, leagues and events — both private, such as birthdays and bachelor(ett) parties, as well as corporate gatherings, retreats and happy hours.

"Five Iron Golf is the type of experiential retailer that downtown residents and workers are increasingly drawn to," Diana Zagarzhevskiy, Senior Director at Cushman & Wakefield, said. "It is the ideal complement to Industry's mixed-use environment and a great addition to the area's street-level retail."

The Industry project is set to be completed later this year, with Five Iron Golf expected to open for business in early summer 2023. Five Iron Golf Indianapolis joins seven other midwest locations and major metros including Chicago, Detroit, DC, Las Vegas, NYC, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Seattle. This marks the 21st location for Five Iron Golf in the U.S.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf and entertainment with a community-focused vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible. Founded in 2017, Five Iron Golf has since expanded from New York to 12 total locations across eight cities from coast to coast, bringing a reputation for turning traditional golf on its head, celebrating the unconventional, and energizing communities through accessible and enjoyable golf experiences.

About The Fitting Lab

The Fitting Lab , brought to you by Five Iron Golf, is a custom club-fitting company with locations in eight cities nationwide. The Fitting Lab's mission is to help players of all skill levels understand how their equipment choices affect their game and how new equipment can impact their performance. Services include custom fittings, repair services, and personalization. More information on The Fitting Lab is available on The Fitting Lab's website.

