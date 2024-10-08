Five Key Insights About Joint Health for Aging Dogs for National Pet Wellness Month From YuMOVE, High-Quality Dog Joint Supplements

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Pet Wellness Month in the United States, a dedicated time to focus on overall pet health and dog health. YuMOVE, the UK's #1 vet-recommended dog joint supplement brand1 and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, is sharing valuable information about joint care for pets of all ages, emphasizing key insights that every pet owner should know, including the importance of dog joint supplements.

First, here are some common signs to watch for with declining joint health:

Reluctance to get up

Less active and hesitant to play, walk, or move around

Stiffness after resting or when it's cold

A generally lower demeanor and energy levels

Sensitivity when being touched or stroked

If a dog is displaying any of those signs, in addition to checking in with a veterinarian, here are some helpful tips for supporting their joint health:

Feed a Balanced Diet – An appropriate weight is important, especially for senior dogs. By feeding them a well-balanced diet and being mindful of caloric intake from treats, this can ensure their weight is at a healthy number. Not certain about the right food portions or type? Consult a veterinarian for personalized advice.





– An appropriate weight is important, especially for senior dogs. By feeding them a well-balanced diet and being mindful of caloric intake from treats, this can ensure their weight is at a healthy number. Not certain about the right food portions or type? Consult a veterinarian for personalized advice. Prioritize Gentle Movement – Ensure activities are gentle on their joints. Opt for light walks, water-based exercises like swimming, or low-impact agility exercises tailored for older dogs. This not only keeps their joints functioning well, but also helps maintain muscle mass.





– Ensure activities are gentle on their joints. Opt for light walks, water-based exercises like swimming, or low-impact agility exercises tailored for older dogs. This not only keeps their joints functioning well, but also helps maintain muscle mass. Supplement Their Diet – Supplements, especially those with ingredients to promote joint health like YuMOVE, can be a useful addition to a dog's daily routine. For over 15 years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that's scientifically backed to see a visible difference in just six weeks or your money back 2 . The specially selected ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussel helps ease occasional joint stiffness and supports mobility. Manganese is another ingredient in YuMOVE Joint Care supplements which supports collagen formation in the cartilage, tendons, and ligaments.





– Supplements, especially those with ingredients to promote joint health like YuMOVE, can be a useful addition to a dog's daily routine. For over 15 years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that's scientifically backed to see a visible difference in just six weeks or your money back . The specially selected ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussel helps ease occasional joint stiffness and supports mobility. Manganese is another ingredient in YuMOVE Joint Care supplements which supports collagen formation in the cartilage, tendons, and ligaments. Offer a Cozy Resting Spot – Adult dogs might need more rest than their younger counterparts. Ensure their resting time is comfortable and supportive of their joints.





– Adult dogs might need more rest than their younger counterparts. Ensure their resting time is comfortable and supportive of their joints. Regular Veterinary Check-Ups – It's recommended keeping up with routine vet visits for our furry friends. A vet can monitor joint health, suggest exercises, and even offer specific dietary advice tailored to a dog's needs. If one ever has any concerns or notice any changes with their dog - checking in with one's vet is a great place to start.

About YuMOVE

From attending their first agility show over 15 years ago, to becoming the UK's number one dog joint supplement, YuMOVE already supports over two million dogs a year globally3 by providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that is scientifically proven to work in six weeks or your money back. The products use natural ingredients and are the only hip and joint supplement powered by their unique ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussels – a super-concentrated source of high quality, joint-soothing Omega-3, sustainably sourced from local farmers and only available from the crystal-clear waters of New Zealand.

