Five Keys Charter School Launches School Pathways' SIS+ Product Suite to Simplify Administrative Processes and Support Student Success

The partnership furthers Five Keys' mission of providing meaningful educational opportunities and comprehensive support to marginalized communities.

CHICO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Five Keys Charter School has implemented School Pathways' Online Registration platform, Student Information System (SIS), and Personalized Learning System (PLS) as its new integrated education solution. School Pathways software will help Five Keys more effectively manage administrative processes while offering greater flexibility to support the unique instructional model of Five Keys Charter School.

Five Keys began as the first charter high school in the nation to operate inside a county jail and has grown into a one-of-a-kind social justice charter school that provides underserved communities with educational services to help break the cycle of violence and incarceration. Five Keys now offers high school education, vocational skills, life skills classes, and access to college and workforce programs to youth and adults at 100+ locations across California.

School Pathways software will enable Five Keys to track student work records and samples more effectively while adhering to California's Independent Study compliance laws. The new solutions will also crucially support Five Keys' participation in the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).

"We are excited about the launch of this new program and partnership," said Five Keys President and CEO Steve Good. "We believe working with School Pathways can advance the integrity of our school's data and fidelity of our processes, priorities that help us achieve our mission of serving marginalized and underserved communities."

"Five Keys helps improve the lives of learners with access to unique educational programs, and School Pathways is honored to play a role in supporting their staff and students," said Oliver Wreford, CEO of School Pathways. "Our organizations are very much aligned on the importance of helping educators open doors to the best possibilities for each of their students."

About School Pathways

School Pathways is a California-based education software company with 20 years of experience in K-12 education. We provide solutions for virtual, hybrid, and independent study programs that simplify school operations and foster student success in a variety of learning environments.

In addition to a Student Information System better-built for non-traditional learning environments, we offer software that allows our clients to manage online learning agreements, student activity tracking, re-engagement communications, audit preparation, adult education, and more. For more information, please visit schoolpathways.com.

