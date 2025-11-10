Five Launches Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers - Fast-Acting, High-Dose THC Drinks

Premium THC Brand Expands Its Best-Selling THC Drinks Line with Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Five, a leader in THC products, is revolutionizing the cannabis beverage category with the launch of Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers, a fast-acting, high-potency THC drink that delivers powerful elevation in under 10 minutes*.

Five's 10mg THC Seltzer

Building on the success of Five's popular Infuzed Seltzers line, Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers offer consumers five times the THC potency of the original formula, providing a dispensary-quality, high-dose experience with the convenience of direct-to-door shipping; making Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers the fastest, strongest way to enjoy a booze-free buzz.

Disrupting the Cannabis Beverage Industry with Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers

While Five's original Infuzed Seltzers (2mg THC per can) provide the perfect microdose for social sipping, Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers deliver intense, immediate elevation for consumers seeking a premium high-dose experience.

Powered by advanced nano-emulsification technology, Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers bypass traditional digestion processes, delivering rapid onset effects in as little as 10 minutes.

"Consumers told us they loved our Infuzed Seltzers for social settings, but they wanted a stronger option for when they're ready to fully commit to the vibe," says Gregory Reeder, CEO of Five. "Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers deliver that high-dose, fast-acting experience without the hangover*, the calories, or the need to visit a dispensary. These are the strongest seltzers we've ever made."

Unlike alcoholic beverages that can leave you feeling groggy the next day, Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers provide clean, controlled elevation with just 30 calories per can - making them the ultimate alcohol alternative for parties, concerts, or relaxing at home.

Premium Flavors in Every Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzer

Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers aren't just about potency, they deliver an unmatched flavor experience. Each Extra Infuzed 10mg THC Seltzer is crafted with natural fruit flavors and contains 10mg of THC plus 5mg of CBD for a balanced, smooth high. The variety pack includes three tropical, citrusy flavors:

Mango Sunset - A tropical escape with bold mango flavor in every Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzer

- A tropical escape with bold mango flavor in every Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzer Blood Orange Glaze - Bright, tangy, and refreshingly sweet

- Bright, tangy, and refreshingly sweet Zesty Lime - Crisp and citrusy for a clean finish

All three Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzer flavors are low-calorie (30 calories per can), naturally flavored, and designed to taste like a tropical vacation.

Why Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers Are the Future of Cannabis Beverages

Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers are more than just high-dose THC drinks—they're a superior alternative to alcohol and traditional dispensary beverages.

Key Features of Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers:

Fast-Acting Formula – Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers kick in under 10 minutes with nano-emulsification technology.

– Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers kick in under 10 minutes with nano-emulsification technology. High-Dose Potency – Each Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzer contains 10mg of THC + 5mg of CBD for immediate elevation.

– Each Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzer contains 10mg of THC + 5mg of CBD for immediate elevation. All Buzz, No Booze – Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers provide a turbocharged, feel-good alternative to alcohol with only 30 calories per can.

– Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers provide a turbocharged, feel-good alternative to alcohol with only 30 calories per can. No Dispensary Required – Order Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers online and enjoy direct-to-door convenience.

– Order Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers online and enjoy direct-to-door convenience. Buildable High – One Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzer delivers immediate elevation, two cans hit heavy, three cans get you totally zoinked.

– One Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzer delivers immediate elevation, two cans hit heavy, three cans get you totally zoinked. Better-Quality Experience – Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers are engineered for consistency, reliability, and rapid absorption.

– Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers are engineered for consistency, reliability, and rapid absorption. Farm Bill Compliant – Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers are hemp-derived and federally compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill.

Available Now - Order Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers Today

Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers are available now for purchase at https://enjoyfive.com , with direct shipping available to select US states. Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers variety packs are offered in 6-pack (60mg total THC), 12-pack (120mg total THC), and 24-pack (180mg total THC) options, with free shipping on orders over $99.

A special launch offer is available for early adopters, with exclusive discounts for first-time buyers of Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers.

For media inquiries, product samples, or interviews with the Five team, please contact:

Loren Baker

Five THC

[email protected]

https://enjoyfive.com

About Five

Five is a leading innovator in THC products, committed to delivering high-quality, science-backed cannabis experiences. By combining premium ingredients, cutting-edge technology, and a customer-first approach, Five continues to redefine what's possible in the cannabis industry. With over 500,000 satisfied customers and a 4.9/5-star rating, Five has earned recognition from High Times, Leafly, Jane, and BuzzFeed for delivering dispensary-quality products straight to consumers' doors. The Extra Infuzed 10mg Seltzers represent Five's continued commitment to innovation in the fast-acting THC beverage category.

For more information, visit https://enjoyfive.com or follow us on Instagram for the latest updates.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Results may vary.

