Five Local Nonprofit Community Organizations Receive Over $225,000

After a year-long hiatus of in-person fundraising initiatives, The PM Group, San Antonio's largest marketing & advertising agency, has renewed in-person charitable efforts by hosting several fundraising events including charitable Poker Tournaments as well as the Taste of Education Dinner and Auction which directly benefits 45,000 Title 1 Elementary students in South Texas. As a result of these events, The PM Group was able to raise a combined $226,792 for benefiting charities. Earlier this year, they awarded San Antonio Sports with $70,000 to help fund their programs.

"Our culture of giving is the driving force at the foundation of The PM Group," said Bob Wills, CEO and Founder of The PM Group. "We've been fortunate to meet and work with such inspiring nonprofit organizations who are making a difference in our community every day. To further support their missions and increase their impact, we are proud to have presented over $295,000 already this year to sustain their efforts."

"The San Antonio Museum of Art depends on the support and generosity of the community and appreciates The PM Group's investment in the future of the arts in San Antonio," said Emily Sano, Co-Interim Director, Senior Advisor for Asian Art. "This particular donation helps underwrite the exciting pop-up installation Movie Metal that is still on view at the Museum through June 20."

Fran Yanity, President and Chief Operating Officer added, "We have a true community commitment at our companies through our 'Volunteerism Matters' service program. All of our employees commit to about 100-125 hours per year to help the nonprofits we select to support."

"Brighton Center is honored to be the beneficiary of the PM Group's most recent Poker Tournament fundraiser. The funds raised and donated to us will go directly back into the critical programs we run for children with disabilities in San Antonio. We are so fortunate to have a partnership with the PM Group. They are always working hard to put money back into organizations like ours to help ensure we have the resources we need to do important work for children in our city!"

