Five Manatees Successfully Rehabilitated at Two Ohio Zoos Flown Back to Florida Facilities to Prepare for Return to Home Waters

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five manatees were flown more than 1,000 miles to their temporary homes in Florida, marking a crucial conservation achievement following over two years of successful rescue efforts by four zoological and marine institutions.

In an intricate operation, the manatees were placed in custom-built containers to help them travel safely and then driven to the Cincinnati International Airport at the DHL Express Global hub. All of the manatees were loaded onto a specially scheduled DHL cargo plane to head to Florida, where they will complete the final stages of their rehabilitation journey before they return to the waters where they were initially rescued.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, ZooTampa at Lowry Park, and SeaWorld Orlando have partnered for several years to rehabilitate these five orphans.

"For nearly five decades, we have been privileged to contribute to the conservation of manatees, a species that is essential to the health of our aquatic ecosystems," explained Dr. Joseph Gaspard, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld Orlando and Vice Chair of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership. "Our work, with the remarkable partners of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership, has allowed us to play a key role in the rescue, rehabilitation, and return of these incredible animals that hold a special place in Florida's natural heritage. At our critical care facility at SeaWorld Orlando, we are equipped to care for up to 60 manatees simultaneously, providing a level of support that is rare in the United States. This facility, along with our ability to collaborate with other zoological institutions, allows us to transfer rehabilitating manatees when stable. By doing so, we ensure that valuable space is always available, maximizing our collective ability to safeguard the future of these remarkable creatures."

Two male orphaned manatees were transferred from the Columbus Zoo to SeaWorld Orlando. Both were initially rescued as orphaned calves from Charlotte County, Florida on January 20, 2023. They were observed in the same area alone with declining body conditions, and at the time of rescue, they were still being bottle fed. Since arriving at the Columbus Zoo in October 2023, Nighthawk and Mr. Dobak now weigh 678 pounds and 497 pounds respectively and are healthy, independent manatees. They will continue to be cared for at SeaWorld Orlando until they are released sometime this winter or early spring 2025.

Nolia, Amethyst, and Waffles, all females, left Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and headed back to ZooTampa's David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center. The trio was rescued in January and February 2023 and transported for treatment to ZooTampa, which is home to the largest non-profit critical care center in the United States. The three calves received around-the-clock intensive care for approximately 10 months before moving to Cincinnati Zoo's Manatee Springs in October 2023 for continued rehabilitation.

All of the manatees were moved prior to the arrival of Hurricane Milton and arrived safely at their planned destinations.

"After a year of care, the trio has now reached their target weight and are set to return to the waters of Florida" said Lindsay Garrett, head keeper, North America department at the Cincinnati Zoo. "Our job as a second-stage rehabilitation facility is to provide plenty of food and top-notch medical care. It's incredibly rewarding to see them healthy and ready to return to their natural environment."

"As manatees continue to face hardships and critical care facilities operate close to capacity, these transfers are extremely important to make room for critically injured, ill and orphaned manatees," said Tiffany Burns, ZooTampa's senior director of animal programs and president of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership. "We are grateful to our partners in Ohio for providing secondary rehabilitation. It's an incredible team effort and we are excited about the manatees' return to Florida waters early next year."

DHL Express transported the manatees in custom-built, state-of-the art containers, accompanied by a Columbus Zoo Animal Care curator, who monitored the manatees' condition throughout the flight.

The containers were secured on palettes attached to the floor of the plane for stability. The manatees rested on a comfortable, 8-inch-thick bed of foam. They were covered in wool and space blankets to maintain a healthy body temperature and constantly monitored during the flight by care specialists using laser thermometers. To keep their bodies moist, the animals were misted with water under their blankets throughout the flight.

"Ensuring the safe transport of these manatees is a highly complex process that requires meticulous planning and logistics to prioritize their safety and comfort throughout the journey," said Laurice Bancroft, SVP Network Operations, DHL Express Americas. "We are proud to play a key role in supporting the conservation of endangered manatees, leveraging our team's expertise to contribute to these crucial rescue and rehabilitation efforts."

Yet, even as these manatees prepare to return to their native waters, the conservation work to save manatees remains ongoing and crucial. Accompanied by a Columbus Zoo veterinarian and Cincinnati Zoo Animal Care team member, six young manatees traveled on the return flight back to Ohio to continue their rehabilitation.

The Columbus Zoo received three orphaned manatees—two females and one male. Upon their arrival at the Zoo's Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, they joined long-term resident and fan favorite, Stubby. Due to Stubby's extensive injuries from a boat strike, she is considered to be a conditionally non-releasable animal. Her condition is evaluated every five years to determine if she is ready or not to return to Florida, but it is unlikely that she will move out of this category. Instead, she has often voluntarily assumed the role of a surrogate mother looking after the other manatees. Cobble, Clawford, and Sabal have quickly taken to Stubby, and she already has a strong interest in them, showing the new arrivals around the habitat.

"In partnership with SeaWorld Orlando, ZooTampa, Cincinnati Zoo, and others, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is honored to join forces through the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP)," said Becky Ellsworth, curator of the Columbus Zoo's Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Center. "Together, we provide expert care and rehabilitation for these remarkable animals, tackling challenges in their natural habitats. This collaboration not only strengthens our commitment to wildlife conservation but also enriches guest education, empowering them to act for manatees and their ocean environments. By pooling our expertise and resources, we ignite a conservation movement, driving tangible results. As active MRP members, we're looking forward to expanding our impact, safeguarding manatees and their aquatic homes for future generations."

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden also welcomed three new manatees, Lilypad, Orchid, and Vora, from SeaWorld Orlando. Vora was rescued in October 2023 from Pompano Beach, Florida, while Lilypad was found in Salt Springs, near Ocala, in December, and Orchid was rescued in Crystal River in March 2024. Each calf weighed somewhere between 58-165 pounds at the time of their respective rescues and were all severely malnourished. After months of around-the-clock care at SeaWorld's world-class critical care facility, the manatees will now continue their rehabilitation in Cincinnati until they reach an ideal weight for release back into their natural habitats.

The manatees were rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), a cooperative group of non-profit, private, state, and federal entities who work together to monitor the health and survival of manatees.

As part of the MRP, ZooTampa and SeaWorld Orlando provide critical care, including urgent veterinary treatment, to injured manatees in Florida. The Columbus and Cincinnati zoos are two of only three facilities outside of Florida to care for manatees and serve as second-stage rehabilitation facilities to provide temporary homes, food, and veterinary care for manatees until they are ready to return back to Florida waters.

Including these manatees who recently left Ohio, the Columbus Zoo has returned 39 manatees to Florida, and the Cincinnati Zoo has returned 27 for release and cared for 32. To date, ZooTampa has treated more than 500 manatees, and SeaWorld Orlando has helped rescue and rehabilitate over 990 while coming to the aid of 45 manatees in 2024 alone.

Florida manatees are at risk from natural and human-caused threats, including exposure to the loss of sea grass, red tide, cold stress, disease, boat strikes, crushing by flood gates or locks and entanglement or ingestion of fishing gear.

"Manatee transfers are a testament of the dedication of the many organizations that make up the MRP and their unwavering commitment to save this amazing Florida species," said Burns. "It requires extensive coordination and collaboration across stateliness. It truly takes a village to protect this threatened species. I am proud of the dedication of all those involved to ensure these animals return to their native waters."

Manatees that were transferred back to Florida to complete final stages of rehabilitation

Manatee (from Columbus Zoo) Rescued This Weekend (to SeaWorld) Mr. Dobak

(spelling variation of the

character from the movie "Step Brothers") January 20, 2023

Rescued as an orphaned calf

from Charlotte County, Fla.

Weight: 174 pounds Weight: 497 pounds Nighthawk January 20, 2023

Rescued alongside Mr. Dobak

from Charlotte County, Fla.

Weight: 180 pounds Weight: 678 pounds

Manatee (from Cincinnati Zoo) Rescued Today (to ZooTampa) Nolia January 10, 2023

Rescued in Magnolia Springs/Citrus County, Fla.,

after suffering from cold stress

Weight: 148 pounds Weight: 715 Waffles January 27, 2023

Rescued with her mother in Port

of the Islands, Fla.

Weight: 185 pounds Weight: 690 Amethyst February 21, 2023

Rescued in Idiot's Delight

Spring-Kings Bay/Citrus

County, Fla.

Weight: 146 Weight: 605

Manatees sent back to Ohio to continue rehabilitation



Manatee (SeaWorld) Rescued Today (to Columbus Zoo)

Cobble (male) February 15, 2024

Rescued as an orphaned calf at

Kings Bay in Crystal River, Fla.

Weight: 156 pounds Weight: 360 pounds

Clawford (female) August 2, 2023

Rescued as an orphaned calf in

the Matanzas River in St. Augustine, Fla.

Weight: 59 pounds Weight: 456 pounds Manatee (from ZooTampa) Rescued Today (to Columbus Zoo) Sabal (female) September 1, 2023

Rescued as an orphaned calf at

Boggy Bayou in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Weight: 79 pounds Weight: 345 pounds









Manatee (SeaWorld) Rescued Today (to Cincinnati Zoo) Lilypad (female) December 8, 2023

Rescued as an orphaned calf at

Salt Springs in Ocala, Fla.

Weight: 97 pounds Weight: 296 pounds Orchid (female) March 13, 2024

Rescued as an orphaned calf in

Crystal River, Fla.

Weight: 165 pounds Weight: 420 pounds Vora (female) October 2, 2023

Rescued as an orphaned calf

near Pompano Beach, Fla.

Weight: 58 pounds Weight: 282 pounds

Media Contacts: Nicolle Gómez Racey

Jen Fields

Media Contact: Sandra Morrison

Media Contact: Michelle Curley

Media Contact:

Media Contact: Robert Mintz

