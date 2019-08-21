Five Mathnasium Students Win 2019 International Zero Robotics Competition

The Aug. 9 competition determined which team's code was best at controlling the small Synchronized Position Hold, Engage, Reorient, and Experimental Satellites (SPHERES) aboard the International Space Station. The goal was to hook two SPHERES together while avoiding space debris and conserving resources, such as fuel.

The event was broadcast from the ISS and telecast live to the MIT Stata Center and 16 other locations across the world. NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Christina Koch and Aleksandar Skvortsov facilitated and provided live commentary while in microgravity.

Competition winners Arul Rhik Mazumdar, Kyle Klamka, Surabhi Sinha, Abhisar Anand and Shreyan Ronit Mazumder are longtime enrollees at the Mathnasium Learning Center of Acton/Concord. They attend several times per week after school and during summer, where they learn math, critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, and gain self-confidence. They have won a number of previous math awards with Mathnasium instructors as coaches.

Math is at the heart of every STEM subject, and the children's education at Mathnasium was instrumental in their coding and robotics skills.

Eighth-grader Kyle K. said, "The skills I learned at Mathnasium in problem-solving helped me figure out how to make the SPHERE navigate through the debris."

Seventh-grader Surabhi S. enjoyed putting mathematical theory into practice.

"Because I love geometry, the Zero Robotics competition was a great opportunity for me to apply coordinate geometry to imagine and solve a real-life problem."

A recording of the competition features the team's SPHERE in the four minutes between time code 1:25 and 1:29.

