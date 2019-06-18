Five McDonald Hopkins Attorneys Recognized by Florida Super Lawyers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raquel (Rocky) A. Rodriguez, John T. Metzger, Alan M. Burger, and Peter M. Bernhardt of McDonald Hopkins have been rated among the top attorneys in Florida while Christine Dimitriou was selected as a Rising Star in the Florida 2019 edition of Super Lawyers Magazine.

The publication selects the top 5 percent of the lawyers in the state after an evaluation process considering nominees on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Rodriguez is a member of McDonald Hopkins Board of Directors and managing member of the firm's Miami office. She has counseled clients on a wide variety of government, business, and litigation matters for over 30 years, providing unique insights and solutions to the legal, business, political, and public relations challenges that private and public companies face. From 2002 through 2006, she was general counsel to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, where she worked on some of the most complex and urgent issues facing the state. The 2019 Florida Super Lawyers list marks the 12th consecutive selection for Rodriguez.

Metzger is the managing member of McDonald Hopkins' West Palm Beach office. He serves on the firm's Board of Directors and is a member of the Executive Committee. Metzger has over 30 years of experience assisting clients in complex real estate transactions and business litigation matters and focuses on providing strategic advice and practical solutions to best meet his client's business needs in a cost-effective manner. This is Metzger's 14th consecutive selection by Florida Super Lawyers.

Burger's practice focuses on assisting entities with daily business counsel, franchise and distribution law, complex business-related litigation, disputes amongst business owners and real property related litigation, particularly commercial leaseholds. He is well-versed in the complexities of both franchise and business relationships and is often called upon to bring common sense assistance to complex situations. Burger has been recognized by Florida Super Lawyers for 11 consecutive years.

Bernhardt chairs McDonald Hopkins' Probate and Trust Litigation Practice Group. He focuses on complex commercial litigation matters and probate and trust litigation, representing both plaintiffs and defendants in contract disputes, partnership disputes, shareholder disputes, claims for legal and accounting malpractice, construction litigation, employment litigation, real estate litigation, landlord/tenant matters, and business torts. Bernhardt also has extensive experience representing local and national lenders in loan restructuring, foreclosures, receiverships, and in defense of a wide variety lender liability claims. This year marks Bernhardt's 12th selection as a Florida Super Lawyer.

Dimitriou has more than six years of litigation experience representing Fortune 500 companies in federal court. She served as second chair during jury and bench trials in passenger disputes in the maritime/transportation industry, including class actions, contract disputes sexual assaults and passenger overboard claims. She has also served as second chair in international arbitrations, representing companies in labor and employment disputes and serious personal injury claims.

