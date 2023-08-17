Five Moody Law Group Attorneys Named to Best Lawyers in America for 2024

Attorneys recognized for excellence in real estate law

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody Law Group is pleased to announce that five firm attorneys have been named to the 2024 list of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most revered legal listings in the country.

Firm founder John S. Moody, Jr. and attorneys Julie Barry, Kelly Beaudry, Tania Hovel, and Robert C. Walker have been recognized for excellence in real estate law.

"To have our peers recognize our team for excellence is really an honor," says Mr. Moody, "It's a privilege to work with such a talented and hardworking group of lawyers. I could not be prouder."

Mr. Moody, whom Best Lawyers is recognizing for the seventh time, has years of experience representing clients in a variety of real estate matters. Board certified in commercial real estate by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, he is a leader in matters involving real estate development, sales, leasing, acquisitions, financing, and construction.

Ms. Berry, who is board certified in commercial real estate, practices extensively in transaction law, helping clients with the acquisition and disposition of businesses and real estate. This is her second year to be recognized by Best Lawyers.

Ms. Beaudry, who is marking her second year on the Best Lawyers listing, has expertise in a range of transactions, including purchase and sale transactions, land development, leasing, and load-related work. She is also board certified in commercial real estate.

In her third year recognized by Best Lawyers, Ms. Hovel focuses her practice on commercial transactions, including retail, office and industrial leasing, acquisitions, sales and development, and general corporate matters.

Mr. Walker is well-versed in mini-perm loans for real estate projects such as apartments, condominiums, and retail shopping centers. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2008.

The Best Lawyers in America honorees are selected through an extensive peer review evaluation process. More than 13.7 million votes were analyzed for the 2024 edition.

About Moody Law Group, PLLC:

Moody Law Group is a Houston-based law firm that focuses exclusively on complex commercial real estate matters. With a team composed of seasoned and board-certified real estate attorneys, the firm remains one of the most experienced and uniquely equipped teams to guide developers, property owners, financial institutions, investors, retailers, and private equity funds through their legal and real estate challenges.

Contact:

April Arias

800-559-4534

april@androvett.com

SOURCE Moody Law Group PLLC