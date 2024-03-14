Five Munley Law Partners Listed in 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide

SCRANTON, Pa., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Munley Law is pleased to announce that five of our Pennsylvania personal injury lawyers were named to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide.

The following attorneys have been named to the list:

Marion Munley is recognized as one of the country's most prominent and widely respected truck accident lawyers . She is triple-board-certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial, Civil Practice, and Truck Law. This is the fifth consecutive year that Marion has been named to the guide.

Daniel W. Munley is an award-winning trial lawyer. He has been certified by the Association of Interstate Trucking Lawyers of America and board-certified in Truck Accident Law and Civil Trial Practice by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. This is the fourth year Daniel has been named a Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer.

Caroline Munley has won millions of dollars for personal injury victims across Pennsylvania. She has been certified as a specialist in workers' compensation law by the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Section on Workers' Compensation Law. This is the second time Caroline has been named to the Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide.

J. Christopher Munley is widely regarded as a leading personal injury attorney with multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements for his injury clients. He is a National Board of Trial Advocacy board-certified Civil Trial Specialist. This is the first time Christopher has been named in the guide.

Robert W. Munley III is a seasoned workers' compensation and personal injury attorney. For decades, he has served thousands of accident victims and workers, winning them multi-millions in verdicts and settlements. This is the first year he has been named to the guide.

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Our injury lawyers have been listed in Best Lawyers in America©, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned board certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list is an elite group of plaintiff attorneys from all over the United States. According to the guide, every lawyer named to the list was recognized because "they bring justice to individuals (or groups of them) for a physical harm they have suffered, as opposed to one that is chiefly financial."

