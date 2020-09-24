Five New Destinations Join SkyRun Vacation Rentals

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyRun Vacation Rentals adds new destinations in Denver, CO, Galveston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, North County San Diego, CA, and Sarasota, FL. The rapidly growing organization now has over 950 vacation rental properties in 29 beautiful destinations across 9 states, Mexico, and Canada.

SkyRun enters new, diverse vacation rental destinations successfully with its innovative vacation rental software management tool, adept onboarding process, and strong headquarters team. Michael Friedman, SkyRun's Director of Sales, states, "I have been in this industry for over 30 years and have never seen such an opportunity for entrepreneurs to easily enter the market."

Both founders, Barry Cox and Steve Falk, credit SkyRun's growth to its innovative technology and core values: the delight of every guest, property owner, and employee; service to the community and environment; and ethical and honest business practices. "The COVID-19 pandemic shook our industry with volatility, but our SkyRun destinations continue to focus on their core values and as a result, keep growing," says Barry Cox.

SkyRun created a sweet spot in the vacation rental industry by combining the robust advantages of a national brand with the tailored advantages of a local organization. "I respect the way SkyRun does business. They are always evolving and staying ahead of the game," says Kendra Caldwell, the new owner of SkyRun Denver and second-time destination owner with SkyRun.

Passionate, local entrepreneurs operate their SkyRun destinations with the autonomy to make decisions that work best for them and their clients. Moreover, owning a destination through SkyRun means owners and guests receive the highest level of local professional service, backed by a national brand.

The new owners of SkyRun Phoenix, Maria and Peter Vlahos, state they "instantly felt part of a family of owners with deep, varied experience," and the new owners of SkyRun Sarasota, Steven Bradley, and Andy Tack, say "the professionalism and energy that SkyRun exhibits are incredible!"

