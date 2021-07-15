Five New Home Communities Opening Soon in Metro Atlanta

Fairburn : Southwind

"As one of the Atlanta area's most established builders, homebuyers know that they can trust Century Communities with their dream home purchase," said Monica Phillips, Atlanta VP of Sales and Marketing. "So it's exciting for us to announce these new home releases in sought-after locations throughout the metro, providing buyers with more to choose from and making it easier to find their best fit."

HIGHLIGHTS OF NEW HOME RELEASES

Southwind in Fairburn

Coming soon from the mid $300s!

Single-family homes

Quick access to I-85 and Highway 92

Near attractions like McClure Lake and Wolf Creek Golf Course and Amphitheater

Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and basketball court

Summit Pointe in Dallas

Coming soon from the mid $300s!

Single-family homes

Easy access to Dallas Highway and I-75

Close to Burnt Hickory Park, shopping at Paulding Place, and The Avenue West Cobb

Carmichael Farms in Canton

Coming soon from the $500s!

Single-family homes

Close to shops, entertainment and dining in Canton's historic downtown district

Parks, the Etowah River and golfing provide access to abundant outdoor recreation

Community amenities include a junior Olympic pool, event lawn, playground and tennis courts

Level Creek in Sugar Hill

Coming soon from the $500s!

Single-family homes

Near attractions like downtown Sugar Hill , Lake Lanier, Mall of Georgia and the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Part of Gwinnett County Public Schools

Community amenities include a pool and cabana

Sardis Falls in Sugar Hill

Coming soon from the high $400s!

Single-family homes

Close to Lake Lanier, Mall of Georgia , the Gwinnett Strippers' Coolray Field and abundant shopping and dining

Part of Gwinnett County Public Schools

Community amenities include a junior Olympic pool, clubhouse and playground

For more information and to join a community VIP list, call 678.775.1640.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

