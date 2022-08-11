Five New Jersey Teens Selected as Bank of America Student Leaders

Bergen County

Annabelle Hur , Norwood , Academy of the Holy Angels

, , Academy of the Holy Angels Essex County

Vanessa Iwuoha , Newark , Essex County Vocational-Technical School, Newark Tech Campus

, , Essex County Vocational-Technical School, Newark Tech Campus Hudson County

Annalie Diaz , West New York , Memorial High School

, , Memorial High School Hudson County

Alisha Varma , Jersey City , Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School

, , Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School Middlesex County

Amirah Oladoja , Woodbridge Township , Woodbridge High School

These five students underwent a rigorous application process and were selected for their leadership, background, passion, and commitment to New Jersey's local communities. While the students come from diverse backgrounds, they all are united by their drive and commitment to serve others.

"We are thrilled to have this year's Student Leaders working alongside our dedicated Club youth staff throughout Northern New Jersey," said Susan Haspel, state director, Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey. "Their perspective has been invaluable, and through our partnership with Bank of America we can help provide them with important leadership training and hands-on work experience."

Bank of America

At Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom, and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey

Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey is an alliance of 22 Boys & Girls Club organizations serving more than 71,000 youth ages 5-18 throughout the Garden State. Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey is a collaborative effort representing all 22 Clubs with the purpose of building local Club capacity; raising public awareness; and securing resources and financial support to increase the impact and reach of NJ Clubs. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey at www.bgcnj.org.

Reporters May Contact:

AnnMarie McDonald, Bank of America Media Relations

Phone: 1.332.234.8635

[email protected]

Susan Haspel, State Director, Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey

Phone: 1.201.994.6895

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation