Five New Members Join Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation has introduced five new members to the Board of Directors for 2021. Board members will provide leadership to MBFF with fiduciary responsibility to guide the organization on a sustainable path to advance its mission.

A graduate of the Gateway Academy for Leadership Excellence, Kim Ferguson brings a vast skillset from a variety of roles with Atrium Health including her current position as assistant vice president of product management.

Yulonda Griffin boasts 24 years of experience in human and social services. She currently serves as Director for the Mecklenburg County Department of Community Resources and has been recognized nationally as an Emerging Leader by the American Public Human Services Association.

Amanda Kramer has extensive experience as a community leader. Kramer is the Director of Advisor Experience for MassMutual Carolinas and serves as a board member of Hands and Feet, providing service opportunities and resources to communities in the Carolinas.

Named as one of The Mecklenburg Times 50 Most Influential Women, Rebecca Lindahl brings team leadership and community service background. She is a first-chair trial lawyer at the Chicago-based law firm of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP and serves on the board of Safe Alliance.

Community activist Ashely Varnado is the Senior Vice President and COO of Bank of America Private Bank and also participates in the mentoring program. Named one of Charlotte Business Journal's "Top 40 Under 40," she is active in the Charlotte community with various organizations and philanthropies.

"I am honored to have these community leaders on my Board of Directors and am confident that they will each contribute a great deal to the growth of this organization," said Muggsy Bogues, President and CEO of MBFF.

"I am inspired by not only the credentials but also the willingness of these women to serve and passion for helping the underserved in the Charlotte Community," Terry Albanese, Consulting Executive Director, said.

As a 501(c)(3) organization, the Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation is organized to assist vocationally bound students with scholarships and develop community outreach programs for at-risk families that address the most basic necessities like food and water. The MBFF's goal is to encourage youth and families by providing resources that emphasize stability and empower youth and families to reach their full potential, becoming well-rounded students and productive adult citizens. For more information on MBFF, click here.

Media Contact:

Jodi Rizzo

[email protected]

SOURCE Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation

Related Links

http://boguesfoundation.org/

