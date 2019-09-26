Five New One-star Restaurants Recognized In 10th Edition Of MICHELIN Guide Chicago

"Our inspectors are especially impressed by the high-end Japanese cuisine available in the West Loop," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guide. "We have five new one-star restaurants in the 2020 MICHELIN Guide Chicago , each of which demonstrates a fine attention to detail and serves high-quality, top-notch cuisine."

Kikkō, a tasting counter secretly tucked away in the luxe cocktail den, Kumiko, earns one star for 2020. Executed by chef de cuisine Mariya Russell and overseen by Oriole's Noah Sandoval, culinary highlights include sashimi, house-made tofu and seared mackerel with creative, clever touches.

Chicago veteran chef B.K. Park earns one Michelin star with Mako, an impressive omakase offering a strikingly beautiful procession of sushi, while chef Sangtae Park's Omakase Yume, an intimate spot where diners enjoy high-quality food at a good value, also earns one star.

Located in the former Grace space, executive chef Mari Katsumura and team at Yūgen serve up a thoughtfully composed dining experience, where contemporary cooking is influenced by Japanese flavors and techniques that creatively reflect the chef's personal experience. Yūgen also earns one star for 2020.

Michelin inspectors recognized Next, the innovative concept from chefs Edgar Tinoco and Grant Achatz, with one star in the 2020 edition. Formerly a Michelin Plate, Next offers a novel approach to dining, changing its themed menu multiple times a year.

"Our inspectors have frequented Next for several years and are thrilled to recognize it with a star in the 2020 MICHELIN Guide," Poullennec said. "The menu delivers a fresh experience, and the food is consistently high-quality and worthy of recognition."

Alinea, also led by chef Grant Achatz, retains three stars, the highest recognition offered by the Guide.

The 2020 Bib Gourmands were announced last week for Chicago. The Bib Gourmands are awarded to restaurants that earn the attention of Michelin inspectors for offering good quality food at a good value.

Additionally, the 2020 MICHELIN Guide Chicago recognizes more than 100 restaurants with the Plate symbol, a designation given to restaurants that inspectors recommend to travellers and locals for a good meal with fresh ingredients and capable preparation.

The nearly 200 restaurants that appear in the MICHELIN Guide Chicago represent 39 unique cuisine types. Diners can find recommendations for establishments with notable wine, beer, sake and cocktail lists, as well as menus on which average prices are $25 and under.

In summary, the 2020 selection for Chicago includes:

One restaurant with three stars

Three restaurants with two stars

21 restaurants with one star

54 restaurants with a Bib Gourmand

The 2020 MICHELIN Guide Chicago will go on sale Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99 (ISBN 9782067238916).

Chicago's 2020 Michelin Stars

THREE STARS

Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

ESTABLISHMENT AREA NEW CHEF Alinea Lincoln Park & Old Town

Grant Achatz

TWO STARS

Excellent cuisine, worth a detour

ESTABLISHMENT AREA NEW Acadia Chinatown & South

Oriole West Loop

Smyth West Loop



ONE STAR

High quality cooking, worth a stop

ESTABLISHMENT AREA NEW Band of Bohemia Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

Blackbird West Loop

Boka Lincoln Park & Old Town

EL Ideas Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport

Elizabeth Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

Elske West Loop

Entente Lakeview & Wrigleyville

Everest Loop

Goosefoot Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

Kikkō West Loop NEW Mako West Loop NEW Next West Loop NEW North Pond Lincoln Park & Old Town

Omakase Yume West Loop NEW Parachute Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Schwa Bucktown & Wicker Park

Sepia West Loop

Spiaggia Gold Coast

Temporis Bucktown & Wicker Park

Topolobampo River North

Yūgen West Loop NEW

