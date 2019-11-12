Five New Personalized Puzzles from I See Me! Deliver Family Fun and Joy this Holiday

I See Me's two new personalized Christmas puzzles for families feature beautiful illustrations from the corresponding storybook My Very Own® Christmas and come in two sizes: a 24-piece edition, perfect for little hands, and a 500-piece edition, perfect for family game night. The My Very Own® Christmas personalized puzzle features up to give family member's names, including your child's name! The Countdown to Christmas puzzle features the family's last name at the top, with every day in December revealing a new magical friend of Santa Clause from the North Pole. Families can begin a new Christmas countdown tradition and make Christmas magical the whole month of December!

For the animal lover, I See Me! has launched two new custom puzzles for cat and dog lovers. Include the pet's name and up to 5 pictures of your pet to create a paw-some keepsake gift! You can also customize the illustrated animal on the puzzle to resemble your own pet by choosing the breed and color. Surprise pet lovers with a sweet gift that celebrates their furry family members this holiday.

For everyone else on your list, try I See Me's new photo-personalized puzzles! Make your own custom photo puzzle using your favorite family picture, vacation shot or beloved pet photo. Just upload a photo and see it transformed into a 500-piece puzzle!

Families seeking unique, keepsake gifts can order these personalized puzzles at https://www.iseeme.com/en-us/, where they will ship directly to the recipient. Over nearly twenty years, I See Me! has become the leader in personalized books and gifts for children with a mission to bring smiles of joy and delight by making each person feel special. For more information about gift ordering, visit www.iseeme.com or call 1-877-744-3210.

