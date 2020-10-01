Five New Photographers Added to Famed Canon Explorers of Light Program

For more than 25 years, members of Canon's EOL program have shared their knowledge and vision with the photographic community and consumers alike. Whether it is photojournalism, fashion, outdoor and nature, sports, or portraiture, their collective visions have given us unique perspectives of the world and helped hone the skills of professional photographers and enthusiasts through a series of educational initiatives within the program. As photography has evolved over time, so too has Canon's EOL program, embracing new talent with new perspectives while honoring the masters before them with the exclusive title of Canon Legend.

"We are pleased and proud to welcome these talented photographers to Canon's iconic Explorers of Light program," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president and general manager of the Canon U.S.A., Inc., Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "The Canon EOL program is a platform for some of the most successful and influential photographers to showcase their vision, knowledge, and know-how through a variety of educational initiatives. As new generations of creatives use photography to explore new perspectives on the world, Canon will continue to provide the support needed to tell their stories."

Lara Jade: Fashion / Beauty

About Lara: Lara Jade is a British born fashion photographer and educator based in NYC. She started her career as a self-portrait photographer and eventually found her feet in the fashion and beauty world. She is inspired by feminine strength, unique beauty, and timeless style.

and What's in Her Bag?: EOS 5DS, EOS 5D Mark IV, RF 50mm f/1.2, RF 24-70mm f/2.8, EF 85mm f/1.2, EF 50mm f/1.2, EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II, EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro, Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R

EOS 5DS, EOS 5D Mark IV, RF 50mm f/1.2, RF 24-70mm f/2.8, EF 85mm f/1.2, EF 50mm f/1.2, EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II, EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro, Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R Thoughts on Photography: "Fashion photography isn't just about selling a product—it's much more than that. You strive to capture iconic imagery and be a convincing storyteller no matter the project. There are so many elements that have to be right to create a successful and memorable fashion image!"

Lynsey Weatherspoon: Portrait, Editorial

About Lynsey : Lynsey Weatherspoon is a portrait and editorial photographer based in both Atlanta, GA and Birmingham, AL . Her work has appeared in The New York Times , USA Today , NPR, Wall Street Journal , Washington Post , TIME , ESPN and ESPN-owned The Undefeated. The fingerprint of heritage can be found on assignments and personal projects featuring Black Lives Matter, Gullah Geechee culture, unsung players in the Negro Baseball League, and the last of dying breed – a shoe cobbler. Her work has been exhibited at The African American Museum in Philadelphia and Photoville NYC. She is an awardee of The Lit List, 2018. Her affiliations include Diversify Photo, Authority Collective, and Women Photograph.

EOS 5D Mark IV, EOS 5D Mark III, C100 Mark II, EF 24-70mm f/2.8 II, EF70-200mm f/2.8 II, EF 50mm f/1.4, EF 40mm f/2.8, EF 100mm f/2.8, Speedlite 600EX-RT flash Thoughts on Photography: "As a photographer and artist, my priority is to archive the moment when someone realized that they were making a difference through their life's journey and telling their story. Images can be described in such a way that it affects the hearts of those who see them. In that instance, the purpose of being a photographer comes full circle."

Kahran / Regis Bethencourt (CreativeSoul): Cultural Storytellers

About CollectiveSoul: World-renowned child photographers, Regis and Kahran Bethencourt are a husband and wife duo and the imaginative forces behind Atlanta, GA -based CreativeSoul Photography. The pair gained global recognition with their AfroArt series. The collection, which showcases the beauty and versatility of afro hair, was conceived as a way to empower kids of color around the world. The couple recently authored the coffee table book, "Glory" which brings to life past, present, and future visions of black culture. With more than eleven years of working with hundreds of children, families, and brands, they specialize in child and lifestyle photography while incorporating authentic visual storytelling.

Canon EOS R5, EF 24-70 mm f/2.8L II, 85mm f/1.8 Thoughts on Photography: "As artists, we are constantly responding to the world around us. We don't want to just question traditional standards of beauty - we want to shatter them."

Atiba Jefferson: Sports, Culture, and Portraits

About Atiba: Atiba Jefferson is an American photographer. Born in Colorado Springs he grew up skateboarding there then move to California in 1995, and now is living and working in Los Angeles, CA. Although perhaps best known for his 25 years of skateboarding photography, over the years he has worked for all the major skateboard publications and now works at Thrasher Magazine. Atiba has a deep history in basketball as well, being a staff photographer for the LA Lakers during the Shaq and Kobe years and shooting more SLAM magazine covers than any other photographer. Other subjects include music and life in general. Atiba has also photographed for commercial clients such as Supreme, adidas, Nike, Converse, Reebok, ESPN, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Oakley , Panasonic, Pepsi, Canon, and Netflix.

EOS R5, EOS R6, G5X Mark II, R 50mm f/1.2, R 24-70mm f/2.8, EF 70-200mm f/2.8, EF 8-15mm Fisheye f/4, R/EF lens adaptor, Speedlite 600 EX Thoughts on Photography: "What I love the most about photography is the moment in time you capture that will never happen again. It's magic. I also believe you are only as good as your subject so I'm so honored when people allow me to take their photograph. I see pictures everywhere I look. Photography is in my blood, which means I haven't really worked a single day in 25 years."

For additional information and samples of work, please visit: https://www.usa.canon.com/internet/portal/us/home/explore/explorers-of-light

