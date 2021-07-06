FIVE New World-Class Schools are Coming to Texas from the Acclaimed BASIS Charter School Network

BASIS Benbrook (K-12), opening to K-5 students in August 2022 as the first BASIS Charter School in metropolitan Fort Worth .

(K-12), opening to K-8 students in August 2022 in the northwest area of San Antonio, just inside the 1604 Loop, near the Wiseman exit.

This fall, BASIS.ed Texas will present the BASIS Texas Charter Schools board with the following two new campus plans for 2023-2024, to authorize requests for Texas Education Agency approval:

BASIS Irving / Coppell (K-12), opening to K-8 students in August 2023 .

Like all BASIS Charter Schools, these five new campuses will be open-enrollment, tuition free public schools. The schools are not selective – meaning, any student can apply and be admitted as long as seats are available. If there are more applicants than available seats, then there will be a blind lottery, followed by a waiting list for interested applicants. Families who live throughout the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and San Antonio metropolitan areas are eligible to apply for tuition-free admission to these or any other BASIS Charter Schools in Texas (except in rare cases). To attend, families do not need to live in the same Independent School District (ISD) in which our schools are located!

Open Enrollment dates will be announced this fall. Families can join our Interest Lists at enrollBASISTX.com to stay up to date on all the latest information.

"We think a BASIS Charter School in Benbrook and another in the Iriving/Coppell area will provide new, positive choices for students in the Dallas/Fort Worth area," said Peter Bezanson, the CEO of BASIS.ed Texas. "And new campuses in San Antonio and near Austin will fill a need there, too!"

Bezanson continued, "Our network's San Antonio campuses are already among the best schools in that city, and in the entire state – and that's not idle chatter. That's according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings of our schools, as well as State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results for our students! There's no doubt that these new schools will produce outstanding student outcomes, too."

Every BASIS Charter School in Texas and across the country utilizes the high-achieving BASIS Charter School Curriculum, which is considered among the nation's best academic programs, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings, and OECD/PISA and AP exam results. There will be 32 BASIS Charter School campuses operating in the coming school year in the United States. Seven of the 2021-22 campuses are in Texas, including five in San Antonio and two in Austin.

The BASIS Charter Schools network was founded in Tucson, Arizona in 1998, and has been serving students ever since with an advanced curriculum via teachers who are experts in their subjects. Recently, to focus on students across the state of Texas, the network opened a separate division called BASIS.ed Texas, which is directly managed by Dr. Peter Bezanson, who has worked as a Chief Executive for BASIS.ed since 2014.

"We have seen and heard that students and families in Texas desire our fantastic academics, and I am excited to shift my concentration from the whole country to focus on managing and growing great schools in Texas," Dr. Bezanson said.

In addition to the new campuses announced today, the network plans to open many more campuses throughout the state of Texas in the coming years.

Interested families can visit enrollBASISTX.com to join an Interest List now, and to apply very soon!

To learn more about new campuses opening in 2022, or the network's acclaimed academic program, families can RSVP for any of the following events:

Thursday, July 15, 2021 , 6:00 p.m. – Prospective parent Info Session for BASIS Benbrook Primary, held at the Benbrook Public Library (1065 Mercedes St.). RSVP here

– Prospective parent Info Session for BASIS Benbrook Primary, held at the Benbrook Public Library (1065 Mercedes St.). Tuesday, August 3, 2021 , 6:00 p.m. – Prospective parent Info Session for BASIS San Antonio – Jack Lewis, Jr. Campus, held at BASIS San Antonio Medical Center Campus (8519 Floyd Curl Dr.). RSVP here

– Prospective parent Info Session for BASIS San Antonio – Campus, held at BASIS San Antonio Medical Center Campus (8519 Floyd Curl Dr.). Wednesday, August 4, 2021 , 6:00 p.m. – Prospective parent Info Session for BASIS Benbrook Primary, held at the Benbrook Public Library (1065 Mercedes St.). RSVP here

– Prospective parent Info Session for BASIS Benbrook Primary, held at the Benbrook Public Library (1065 Mercedes St.). Wednesday, August 4, 2021 , 6:00 p.m. – Prospective parent Info Session for BASIS Pflugerville, held on the campus of BASIS Austin (1605 Kramer Lane ). RSVP here

About BASIS Charter Schools

The network of BASIS Charter Schools is among the best in the United States, whether assessed by national rankings, OECD/PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our passionate and knowledgeable Subject Expert Teachers serve students in kindergarten through grade 12 using the STEM-inspired, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program—founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since—educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be leaders in the 21st century global workforce. In the 2021-22 academic year, BASIS Charter Schools will have 32 operating public schools serving nearly 22,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit enrollBASISTX.com.

SOURCE BASIS.ed Texas

