Five Northwell hospitals rated among nation's best in 2019-20 US News & World Report rankings

"The 23 national rankings achieved by Northwell hospitals reaffirm the extraordinary talent, commitment and dedication of our clinical teams across the region, whose hard work, patient-focused care and superior outcomes distinguish Northwell as a destination of choice among consumers," said Michael J. Dowling , president and chief executive officer of Northwell Health.

North Shore University Hospital (NSUH) led the way as Long Island's highest-rated hospital – and ranked among the top four in the metro area and state, according to US News. The hospital was nationally recognized in nine adult specialties: orthopedics (tied for 11th best in the country), diabetes and endocrinology (15th), cardiology and heart surgery (20th), pulmonology and lung surgery (tied for 21st), neurology and neurosurgery (tied for 31st), gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery (tied for 33rd), geriatrics (35th), urology (38th) and nephrology (46th). NSUH is home to the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital, which achieved the best cardiology and heart surgery rankings of any Long Island hospital, and recently launched an adult liver transplant program to complement its highly-acclaimed heart and kidney programs.

Lenox Hill Hospital was the fifth highest-ranked medical center in the metro area and state, and achieved top-50 national ratings in six medical specialties: diabetes and endocrinology (9th), ear, nose and throat (24th), urology (tied for 32nd), nephrology (38th), cardiology and heart surgery (tied for 44th) and geriatrics (49th).

Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Medical Center ranked eighth in the metro area and state, and was nationally recognized in six specialties: ear, nose and throat (18th), gynecology (21st), orthopedics (24th), urology (31st), diabetes and endocrinology (tied for 33rd) and nephrology (tied for 35th).

In addition, Huntington Hospital was ranked 12th-best in the state and 14th in the region, and achieved a national ranking in orthopedics (tied for 48th), while Staten Island University Hospital was ranked 22nd in the metro area and the state, and was rated 44th in the country for its expertise in nephrology.

This marks the 30th edition of US News' Best Hospitals rankings. Its methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators. US News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions to compile its 2019-20 rankings. In the 16 specialty areas, only 165 US hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.

US News conducts a separate analysis of the nation's best children's hospitals. In the latest survey results released on June 18, Northwell's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY, earned top 50 national rankings for exceptional care in nine pediatric specialties. The largest provider of pediatric health services in New York State, Cohen has been ranked among the nation's top children's hospitals by US News for 13 consecutive years.

To see a complete listing of US News' Best Hospitals rankings, visit Best Hospitals.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 69,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu.

Contact:

Terry Lynam

516-321-6702

tlynam@northwell.edu

SOURCE Northwell Health

Related Links

https://www.northwell.edu

