Five Oaks Investment Corp. Announces Name Change and Schedules Investor Call for May 17, 2018

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Oaks Investment Corp. (NYSE: OAKS) ("Five Oaks" or the "Company") announced today that it will change its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., effective May 25, 2018. The new name has been chosen to better reflect the Company's new strategic direction and management by Hunt Investment Management, LLC. In addition to the new corporate name, the Company will change its ticker symbols on the NYSE to "HCFT" and "HCFT PR A" and anticipates that trading under the new name and ticker symbols will commence on May 29, 2018.

The Company has also announced it will be holding an investor call on Thursday, May 17 at 8 a.m. During the call the Company will introduce Hunt and its management team, discuss strategy for Five Oaks under Hunt's management and review the recently announced acquisition of Hunt CMT Equity LLC. Assets of Hunt CMT Equity LLC include the junior retained notes and preferred shares of a commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation, a licensed commercial mortgage lender and eight (8) loan participations.

Webcast Information

Event Title: Five Oaks Investor Call

Event Date: Thursday, May 17, 2018

Event Time: 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM EDT

Audience URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1194112&tp_key=a0b3de0265

This link gives participants access to the live and archived event.

Participants: 800-289-0438 (Tollfree/Freephone)

Confirmation Code: 9011037

About Five Oaks Investment Corp.

Five Oaks Investment Corp. is a Maryland corporation that has historically focused primarily on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, multi-family mortgage backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other mortgage-related investments. Going forward, the Company expects to increase its investments in the commercial real estate mortgage space. The Company's objective remains to deliver attractive cash flow returns over time to its investors. Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC's Internet site at http://www.sec.gov/ or the Company website www.fiveoaksinvestment.com or by directing requests to: Five Oaks Investment Corp., 230 Park Avenue, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10169, Attention: Investor Relations.

Five Oaks Investment Corp. is externally managed and advised by Hunt Investment Management, LLC.

About Hunt Investment Management

Hunt Investment Management, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor with nearly $3.65 billion of real estate assets managed in funds, separate accounts and other portfolios, across all real estate sectors and properties located in the U.S. The firm is a subsidiary of the Hunt Companies, Inc. and a key part of Hunt's vertically-integrated real estate operating platform, which includes development and construction, property management, mortgage lender originations, and mortgage servicing. Hunt Investment Management currently has 13 funds/separate accounts for more than 66 institutional clients.

More information regarding Hunt Investment Management is described in its brochure (Part 2A of Form ADV) available at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking information about Five Oaks. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "could," "plan," "goal," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "intend" or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, financial projections, guidance and estimates (including their underlying assumptions), statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations or consequences of announced transactions, and statements about the future performance, operations, products and services of Five Oaks and its subsidiaries. Five Oaks cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Five Oaks believes these factors include but are not limited to these described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which are accessible on the SEC's Website at www.sec.gov. Consequently, actual results and experience may materially differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-oaks-investment-corp-announces-name-change-and-schedules-investor-call-for-may-17-2018-300649014.html

SOURCE Five Oaks Investment Corp.