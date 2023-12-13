Five Pakistani commercial banks score low on policy commitments to climate change, human rights, gender equality, tax and labour rights, among others

News provided by

Fair Finance Pakistan

13 Dec, 2023, 23:28 ET

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Policy rankings of five commercial banks in Pakistan show disclosure gaps and low policy commitments on climate change, human rights, gender equality, and labour rights., while none disclose policies on nature and tax when lending money to companies.

Fair Finance Pakistan (FFP) has launched its first ever policy rankings of five leading commercial banks in Pakistan with the support of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Profundo. Titled, "Benchmarking the Sustainability Policies of Banks in Pakistan," the policy assessment evaluated the sustainability policies of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Allied Bank, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Meezan Bank, and Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) across ten thematic areas in the Fair Finance Guide International (FFGI) Methodology, including climate change, corruption, gender equality, human rights, labor rights, nature, arms, tax, transparency and accountability and financial consumer protection.

Dr. Abid Burki, Professor Emeritus, LUMS revealed the results and presented average scores for the themes of financial consumer protection, 4.62 out of 10; corruption, 3.18 out of 10; gender equality, 1.48 out of 10; and transparency and accountability, 1.08 out of 10. For all the other themes, the average score for the five banks is inferior to 1 out of 10, which reveals a lack of public policies on most of the sustainability topics assessed.

Asim Jaffry, Country Program Lead, Fair Finance Pakistan: "Finance must be repurposed to address society's challenges and must redouble efforts for clean air, clean water and save the liveable planet for our future generations."

With an average score of of 0.5 out of 10 for addressing policies on climate change, HBL, Allied, MCB, Meezan and National Bank have not publicly disclosed any climate policies aligned with the Paris Agreement in banks' lending and investment activities.

All five banks scored less than 1 out of 10 in human rights and labour rights policy ratings. None of the banks disclosed human rights policies related to their investment or financing, neither have they formulated public labor rights expectations for their clients and investee companies. HBL, Meezan bank, Allied Bank, MCB and National bank of Pakistan have zero scores on nature and arms.

Access full report here: https://bit.ly/3T3ZDXq

More information on X: www.twitter.com/fair_pakistan

Also from this source

Five Pakistani commercial banks score low on policy commitments to climate change, human rights, gender equality, tax and labour rights, among others

Policy rankings of five commercial banks in Pakistan show disclosure gaps and low policy commitments on climate change, human rights, gender...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.