Five Partners with Family Law Firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Make Texas' Top 100 List of Lawyers

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five partners with Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson have earned recognition among the Top 100 attorneys in Texas in the Super Lawyers guide for 2021. A total of 13 lawyers with the firm made this year's listing of leading attorneys in the state.

No more than 5 percent of the more than 100,000 attorneys practicing in Texas are chosen by Super Lawyers, the Thomson Reuters-owned peer-review guide. The Top 100 represent the most elite practitioners.

Name partners Keith Nelson, Scott Downing, Jeff Anderson, were selected for the Top 100 attorneys in the state and also made the Top 100 list for the Dallas-Fort Worth area as did partners Brad LaMorgese and Lon Loveless. San Antonio-based name partner Richard Orsinger was recognized among the Top 50 attorneys in Central/West Texas along with partner Amber Liddell Alwais.

Rounding out the list of honorees in Family Law are partners William Reppeto, Paula Bennett, Paul Hewett, Holly Rampy Baird, R. Porter Corrigan and Of Counsel James Loveless.

"We always appreciate when our peers in the legal world recognize our hard work and expertise in Family Law," said Mr. Downing. "But we take the most pride in finding workable solutions for our clients."

The 2021 guide is based on independent research, surveys, peer nominations and evaluations by leading lawyers in the same practice areas. The complete 2021 listing will be published in October in Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine. It can be found online at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Nationally recognized for more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas than any other law firm in 2017-2020, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, has a significant track record of handling complex family law matters, including divorce, child custody and international custody disputes, property division and appellate issues. All firm partners have been recognized by Super Lawyers.

With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists. To learn more, visit https://www.ondafamilylaw.com/.

