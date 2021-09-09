Five Pawns Announces The Legacy Collection-Premium Vapor E-liquid

Founded by flavor connoisseurs, Five Pawns had a choice to make: spend over $15 million to comply with new regulations on tobacco-derived nicotine, or innovate. A belief in small batch manufacturing, and gravimetrically poured quality made the decision easy. Five Pawns left tobacco behind in favor of Tobacco-free, pharmaceutical-quality nicotine.

"We knew we would never sacrifice flavor, quality, or consistency," said Gavin Tucker, CEO of Five Pawns, "and now we have an opportunity to revive some of the legendary brands of our industry."

Five Pawns is proud to announce the acquisition of global exclusive licenses to a fan favorite selection of classic e-liquid brands and flavors. The Legacy Collection includes:

Dillinger by Villain Vapors

Salted Caramel by District One21

Sweet Black Tea by POET

Whirling Dervish by Vape Orenda

Banana Pudding by The Plume Room

"We recognize the necessity of fair and reasonable regulations, yet these are anything but that, and have forced many small businesses to close their doors. We were fortunate enough to get through it, and are thrilled to make our discerning customers' once and future vapor favorites available again," added Tucker.

Based on the philosophy that simple, pure notes can combine to create beautiful complexity, Five Pawns found its name over a game of chess, and a discussion about the five tastes of the palette. With premium packaging and the highest quality ingredients—handcrafted to create multi-layered complex flavors reminiscent of a culinary experience—Five Pawns surmounted recent massive challenges to the vaping industry, without forgetting its roots. Each Five Pawns liquid touches the five tastes of the Palette.

The Legacy Collection by Five Pawns launches today to quality vapor stores worldwide. See the Five Pawns website for more information.

