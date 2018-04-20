Five Personal Injury Attorneys from Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. Named to 2018 Washington, DC Super Lawyers List

Super Lawyers is one of the nation's most trusted legal publications, particularly when it comes to helping consumers select the most accomplished and proven attorneys to handle their legal matters. Each year, Super Lawyers utilizes its patented selection process to gather peer nominations, conduct third party research, and evaluate candidates on a dozen indicators of professional achievement and recognition ranging from noteworthy settlements and verdicts to special certifications, service in the community and legal industry, experience, and representative clients.

Having five attorneys included in Super Lawyers Magazine is a significant accomplishment for any firm, but the continued selection and additional recognition CSCS attorneys have earned place them in a category of their own. Each active Partner at the firm – Ira Sherman, Joseph Cammarata, and Allan M. Siegel – have been selected to the list of Super Lawyers each year since 2011. Partners Joseph Cammarata and Allan M. Siegel were further named to the 2018 Washington, DC Super Lawyers Top 100 list, which recognizes attorneys who earned the highest point totals in the service's selection process.

Below is additional information about each attorney recognized in this year's publication:

Ira Sherman – Senior Partner Ira Sherman earned his 8 th consecutive selection to Super Lawyers Magazine. In addition to helping establish CSCS as a prestigious and proven personal injury firm, that has secured over half a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements, Partner Sherman has held a number of appointments in major legal organizations, including his past presidency of the Trial Lawyers' Association of Metropolitan Washington, DC .

– Senior Partner Ira Sherman earned his 8 consecutive selection to Magazine. In addition to helping establish CSCS as a prestigious and proven personal injury firm, that has secured over half a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements, Partner Sherman has held a number of appointments in major legal organizations, including his past presidency of the Trial Lawyers' Association of Metropolitan . Joseph Cammarata – Partner Cammarata has been recognized by Super Lawyers every year since 2007. In addition to being named to this prestigious list for over a decade, he has also been recognized among the Top 100 Super Lawyers in DC six times. Partner Cammarata's continued recognition is driven by his work on many high profile cases (including those against former President Bill Clinton and comedian Bill Cosby ), his many leadership roles in local and national organizations, distinction as a dual Board Certified Civil Trial and Personal Injury Attorney, and his continued ability to secure the results victims and families deserve.

– Partner Cammarata has been recognized by every year since 2007. In addition to being named to this prestigious list for over a decade, he has also been recognized among the Top 100 in DC six times. Partner Cammarata's continued recognition is driven by his work on many high profile cases (including those against former President and comedian ), his many leadership roles in local and national organizations, distinction as a dual Board Certified Civil Trial and Personal Injury Attorney, and his continued ability to secure the results victims and families deserve. Allan M. Siegel – This year's selection is the eighth consecutive year Partner Siegel has been named to the DC list of Super Lawyers . It is the first year that he was named to DC Super Lawyers Top 100 list, solidifying his reputation as a proven advocate who has secured millions in compensation on behalf of victims across DC, Maryland , and Virginia . A Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer (earned by just 3% of all attorneys in the nation), Partner Siegel has leveraged his experience to not only help victims during some of the most difficult times in their lives, but also improve the lives of others with leadership roles in various legal organizations, including his service as past President of the Trial Lawyers' Association of Washington, DC and current role as the District of Columbia delegate to the American Association for Justice.

– This year's selection is the eighth consecutive year Partner Siegel has been named to the DC list of . It is the first year that he was named to DC Top 100 list, solidifying his reputation as a proven advocate who has secured millions in compensation on behalf of victims across DC, , and . A Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer (earned by just 3% of all attorneys in the nation), Partner Siegel has leveraged his experience to not only help victims during some of the most difficult times in their lives, but also improve the lives of others with leadership roles in various legal organizations, including his service as past President of the Trial Lawyers' Association of and current role as the delegate to the American Association for Justice. Matthew Tievsky – Associate Matthew Tievsky has been named to the Washington, DC Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars each year since 2014, which recognized lawyers who are under 40 or who have been in practice 10 years or less. A proven trial lawyer, Attorney Tievsky is dedicated to securing justice on behalf of those injured and harmed as a result of the negligence of others, including powerful legal adversaries such as the District of Columbia , Metro, and Prince George's County, MD . His record of success includes verdicts and settlements in cases involving motor vehicle collisions, premises liability, and police brutality.

– Associate Matthew Tievsky has been named to the list of Rising Stars each year since 2014, which recognized lawyers who are under 40 or who have been in practice 10 years or less. A proven trial lawyer, Attorney Tievsky is dedicated to securing justice on behalf of those injured and harmed as a result of the negligence of others, including powerful legal adversaries such as the , Metro, and . His record of success includes verdicts and settlements in cases involving motor vehicle collisions, premises liability, and police brutality. Megan Gibson – This is Associate Megan Gibson's first inclusion in Super Lawyers Magazine, where she was named to the list of Rising Stars, an honor bestowed upon just 2.5% of active attorneys in the region. Her recognition was driven by her extensive background advocating for the rights of the injured, as well as the reputation she has cultivated for being aggressive and thorough in the representation of her clients. Attorney Gibson has handled a number of challenging personal injury cases ranging from motor vehicle collisions to medical malpractice, and has successfully litigated against large entities, including the District of Columbia and WMATA.

Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm that has recovered over half a billion dollars in compensation for victims and families throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. You can find more information about the firm, its legal team, and legal services provided by visiting www.chaikinandsherman.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-personal-injury-attorneys-from-chaikin-sherman-cammarata--siegel-pc-named-to-2018-washington-dc-super-lawyers-list-300633773.html

SOURCE Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.chaikinandsherman.com

