Five Planned Parenthood Affiliates in New York State to Join Forces to Better Serve New Yorkers

PPGNY will operate 28 health centers providing approximately 200,000 patient visits annually. It will include half of New York State's counties, covering 65% of the state's population.

Laura McQuade, currently President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of New York City, will assume leadership of PPGNY, and Karen Seltzer, Board Chair of Planned Parenthood of Nassau County, will become Board Chair of PPGNY.

"As the new Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, with more resources, greater reach, and renewed purpose, we will deliver more on our mission than ever before," said Laura McQuade, current President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of New York City. "We know that we are stronger together. By joining forces and centering our patients, we can serve our communities more effectively, efficiently, and strategically and have a stronger voice in advocacy. Together, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will transform and invigorate how we work to increase access to sexual and reproductive health services and programs across much of this great state. We're going from great to Greater!"

"As Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, we will have greater strength, greater resources for innovation, and greater power to protect the health and rights of our patients." - Karen Seltzer, current Board Chair of Planned Parenthood of Nassau County

"With the changing landscape of the health care industry, we're taking a proactive approach to better serve the people in our communities. We know that by combining our resources, we will emerge stronger. Indeed, as Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, we will be able to serve more people – across more communities – with the comprehensive reproductive health care and sexuality education they both need and deserve." - JoAnn D. Smith, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Nassau County

"With our combined resources and 28 health centers, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will have the ability to truly reach more patients and provide them with expert, high-quality care. This is a powerful opportunity to expand and reinvigorate our fight to ensure the rights of all people – of all ages, races, ethnicities, physical and mental dis/ability, incomes, religions, national origins, immigration status, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions – to determine their own lives and futures with the care they need to live fully, with hope and dignity."- Ruth-Ellen Blodgett, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Mid-Hudson Valley

"As Planned Parenthood of Greater New York we will have a stronger foundation to grow our services, education and advocacy work. With a deep commitment to our patients and a shared mission and vision the opportunity for us to join together toward serving more New Yorkers is both logical and exciting for us. There is a critical need for our services and care, we look forward to PPGNY's work to further the mission and access to care in our communities." - Alicia Kenaley, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Southern Finger Lakes

"Leveraging our strengths by joining together to form Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will not only improve our patient experience, but it also allows for expansion and growth that will be technologically innovative by connecting patients to health care in a modern way. By reallocating and streamlining resources, we will be better positioned to reach areas and communities that need our services most." - Kim Atkins, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Mohawk Hudson

This is a powerful step for Planned Parenthood to continue to fight to protect people's right to determine their own futures with the health care they need to live fully.

This larger Planned Parenthood affiliate in New York will be able to leverage the advantages of a consolidated health care system including standardized operations and uniform electronic medical records, increased bargaining power with payors such as insurance companies, streamlined administration, and shared expertise in specialized health care services.

It will also provide an opportunity to improve access to the full range of sexual and reproductive health care services statewide. This will mean the ability to expand telehealth services to deliver more convenient care to current patients and importantly, to improve access to underserved communities, including in rural areas of the state.

Since 1916, Planned Parenthood of New York City (PPNYC) has been an advocate for and provider of sexual and reproductive health services and education for New Yorkers. Providing more than 100,000 patient visits annually, PPNYC's health care centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island offer sexual and reproductive health services, including gynecological care, birth control, cancer screening, pregnancy testing, abortion, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, HIV prevention, testing and counseling, transgender hormone therapy and vasectomy. Through a threefold mission of clinical services, education, and advocacy, PPNYC brings better health and more fulfilling lives to each new generation of New Yorkers. As a voice for reproductive freedom, PPNYC supports legislation and policies to ensure that all New Yorkers will have access to the full range of reproductive health care services and information.

Contact: Jacquelyn Marrero, jacquelyn.marrero@ppnyc.org, 212-274-7337

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of New York City