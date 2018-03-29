Five Point Energy Closes $750 Million Midstream Energy Fund at Hard Cap

In deploying the Fund, Five Point will continue to leverage its direct operating approach to actively support management teams, midstream companies and E&Ps in building world-class midstream businesses. Five Point is uniquely equipped to add value as a strategic partner given the deep industry experience of its team. Led by David Capobianco, CEO and Managing Partner, and Matthew Morrow, COO and Managing Partner, Five Point's senior leadership team includes former CEOs and industry executives who have successfully built midstream businesses themselves, offering invaluable on-the-ground experience and an expansive network of relationships.

David Capobianco said, "We are pleased with the reception of our latest fund and are grateful for the support of our returning and new limited partners. Five Point has a demonstrated track record of building industry-leading midstream franchises, in partnership with E&Ps and exceptional management teams. We will continue to execute on attractive opportunities in the midstream energy market, particularly around in-basin infrastructure and water management assets. It is our belief that the combination of near-to-intermediate term dislocation and long term growth will create a superior climate for our focused investment strategies."

Matthew Morrow added, "Five Point offers differentiated expertise to our partners. Since our inception, we have worked collaboratively with upstream companies and outstanding management teams to build nascent businesses into established industry leaders. We are excited to continue working with our existing partners as well as new managers in the years ahead as we maximize risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

The Fund received strong support from a diversified base of investors, including leading public pension funds, pre-eminent university endowments and foundations, multi-national corporations, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, fund-of-funds, and family offices. Notably, nearly all institutional LPs from the prior fund will be part of the new Fund.

Hogan Lovells served as legal counsel to Five Point Energy. Eaton Partners served as exclusive placement agent.

About Five Point Energy

Five Point Energy is a private investment firm focused on midstream energy infrastructure and energy sector investments across North America. Five Point Energy partners with leading E&P companies to build and develop midstream infrastructure to support drilling programs, as well to develop and support proven management teams through buyouts and growth capital within the midstream energy sector. Based in Houston, Texas, Five Point Energy is currently investing from Five Point Energy Fund II L.P. and manages more than $1.5 billion of capital. For further information, please visit www.fivepointcp.com.

Media Contacts

Daniel Yunger

KEKST

212-521-4800

daniel.yunger@kekst.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-point-energy-closes-750-million-midstream-energy-fund-at-hard-cap-300621632.html

SOURCE Five Point Energy