Five Points Capital Completes Acquisition of GrammaTech

ITHACA, N.Y. and BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Points Capital, a leading independent private equity manager, announced it has acquired GrammaTech, Inc., a developer of software-assurance tools and advanced cyber-security solutions for government and commercial clients. Five Points Capital partnered with Pleasant Bay Capital, Crescendo Capital, Capital Southwest Corporation, and new GrammaTech CEO Mike Dager for this acquisition.

Dager will lead GrammaTech as the Chief Executive Officer, coming in as a seasoned executive

with 30+ years of experience in the markets that GrammaTech serves. Dager's previous roles

include CEO positions at Enea, Worksoft, and Arxan Technologies as well as Senior Sales Management at Pure Software.

"GrammaTech's founders, Tim Teitelbaum and Thomas Reps, positioned the company well for continued expansion in the growing application-security market," says Dager. "We are excited to build on that foundation and to take advantage of the many opportunities available to GrammaTech."

GrammaTech's software enables users to quickly scan source code and binaries for vulnerabilities that cause security breaches, system failures, or poor reliability and performance. GrammaTech's expertise in application-security testing has been built over three decades of cutting-edge research for the national security community and U.S. government agencies.

About Five Points Capital:

Founded in 1997, Five Points Capital is a leading independent private equity manager, exclusively focused on the U.S. lower middle market. Five Points manages direct private equity, credit and small market, sector-focused buyout fund-of-funds strategies focused on supporting the capital needs of private, growth-oriented companies. Five Points makes direct equity investments as the lead investor, or co-investor with other private equity groups, in control transactions of privately-held companies. Five Points also provide unitranche or subordinated debt with equity co-investment in support of financial sponsors and others, as well as in non-sponsored recapitalizations or growth investment opportunities. In addition, Five Points invests in other private equity buyout funds and make co-investments in the small to lower middle market. Five Points is located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.fivepointscapital.com

About GrammaTech:

GrammaTech's advanced static analysis tools are used by software developers worldwide, spanning a myriad of embedded software industries including avionics, government, medical, military, industrial control, automotive and other applications where reliability and security are paramount. Originally developed within Cornell University, GrammaTech is now a leading research center for software security and a commercial vendor of software-assurance tools and advanced cyber-security solutions. With both static and dynamic analysis tools that analyze source code as well as binary executables, GrammaTech continues to advance the science of superior software analysis, providing technology for developers to produce safer software. For more information, visit www.grammatech.com or follow GrammaTech on LinkedIn.

