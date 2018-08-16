Five Qualifying Events Remain in National Challenge to win Chevy Camaro

The GEARWRENCH Challenge is designed off the side profile of the No. 1 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race car, driven by Jamie McMurray. It includes four timed activity stations using GEARWRENCH tools. Challengers compete for the fastest times in an effort to win a custom GEARWRENCH 2018 Camaro SS, as well as other prizes.

The three fastest contestants in the nation will be flown to Las Vegas for an all-expense-paid trip to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Sept. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The top three times in the nation currently belong to:

Steve Steiner (10.294), of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota

(10.294), of Emil Zarn (10.446 seconds), of Durant, Oklahoma

(10.446 seconds), of John Kreymborg (11.189), of Southampton, New York

The three finalists will be announced after the final qualifying event on Aug. 31. For more information, click here. Updates are also available by following @gearwrenchtools on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand-tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-through ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

Apex Tool Group LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

