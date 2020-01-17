Five Rallies Planned in the Rio Grande Valley to Celebrate National School Choice Week

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools from across the Valley representing private and public sector options are hosting a weeklong lineup of public events in celebration of National School Choice Week. Parents who want to explore new education options or celebrate great local schools have a myriad of options to choose from.

On Monday, St. Luke Catholic School in Brownsville will host a rally to show school spirit and raise awareness about the importance of school choice to their school community from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.

On Tuesday, St. Mary's Catholic School in Brownsville will host a community-building breakfast for parents, featuring remarks from the diocesan administration and a representative from EdChoice, a national education policy organization.

On Wednesday, St. Joseph Catholic School in Edinburg's "Celebrating the Family" event will invite grandparents to school to visit classrooms, attend a book fair with their grandchildren, and share lunch.

On Friday, Pharr Oratory of St. Philip Neri School System will host a walkathon beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Also on Friday, IDEA McAllen Academy & College Prep's campus will hold an open house from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., featuring speakers, school tours, and more.

These events are planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/texas.

