On Celebrate Trails Day, Rails to Trails Conservancy calls on America to walk, bike and be active outside to showcase the joy and impact of trails
WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rails to Trails Conservancy, the nation's largest trail, walking and biking advocacy organization, is calling on people across the country to get outside on trails this spring to celebrate the many ways that trails and connected trail networks bring joy and impact to people's lives. Central to the organization's call to action is Celebrate Trails Day, hosted on April 27, 2024, with hundreds of events nationwide that serve to inspire more people to make trails, walking and biking part of their everyday lives.
"There is unmatched potential in trail networks to make walking and biking part of our everyday lives, unlocking all of the good that happens when we are active outside, in the places where we live," said Brandi Horton, RTC's vice president of communications. "That's why RTC is uniting everyone in a common appreciation for trails—and the impact of connecting trails in our communities. Our time on the trail is so much more than a day outside."
Here are five reasons to get outside on trails this spring, and on Celebrate Trails Day, says RTC:
- It's one of the best seasons for outside adventures with milder weather across the country—perfect for time on the trail. People can find their perfect trail using RTC's free trail-finder app, TrailLink.
- It's good for our bodies and the planet. Having spaces to walk and bike near where you live makes it more likely that you will be physically active, which is important for our bodies and our minds. And, when we swap out short car trips for walking and biking trips, we burn calories instead of carbon!
- It can be a safe way to get around without a car. Currently, people who walk and bike are increasingly likely to be seriously injured or killed in crashes with cars and trucks. Connected trail networks separate people from vehicles, making it a safer transportation option for more people.
- It's the right time to let elected officials know that trails matter to you. On Celebrate Trails Day and every day, our time on the trail is an act of advocacy sending a message that trails are important to people across the country. As Congress and local officials make decisions about ways to invest infrastructure resources, getting outside on the trail is an important way to build support.
- There are more places to walk, bike and be active outside than ever! With more than 41,000 miles of multiuse trails—where you can walk, run, ride, skate and more—and over 150 trail networks emerging, there are safe places to walk, bike and be active outside in every single state and hundreds of communities across the country.
To find creative ideas for getting outside, photo and video content for use with credit to RTC, reporters are encouraged to visit RTC's Celebrate Trails Day website and follow #CelebrateTrails on social media.
Celebrate Trails Day is the annual celebration of the spring trail season, recognized on the fourth Saturday in April. The national day of celebration is organized by Rails to Trails Conservancy, the country's largest trails, walking and biking organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong. RTC is dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike and be active outdoors. Follow #CelebrateTrails on social media for updates and connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
