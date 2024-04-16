On Celebrate Trails Day, Rails to Trails Conservancy calls on America to walk, bike and be active outside to showcase the joy and impact of trails

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rails to Trails Conservancy, the nation's largest trail, walking and biking advocacy organization, is calling on people across the country to get outside on trails this spring to celebrate the many ways that trails and connected trail networks bring joy and impact to people's lives. Central to the organization's call to action is Celebrate Trails Day, hosted on April 27, 2024, with hundreds of events nationwide that serve to inspire more people to make trails, walking and biking part of their everyday lives.

"There is unmatched potential in trail networks to make walking and biking part of our everyday lives, unlocking all of the good that happens when we are active outside, in the places where we live," said Brandi Horton, RTC's vice president of communications. "That's why RTC is uniting everyone in a common appreciation for trails—and the impact of connecting trails in our communities. Our time on the trail is so much more than a day outside."

Here are five reasons to get outside on trails this spring, and on Celebrate Trails Day, says RTC:

Celebrate Trails Day is the annual celebration of the spring trail season, recognized on the fourth Saturday in April. The national day of celebration is organized by Rails to Trails Conservancy, the country's largest trails, walking and biking organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong. RTC is dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike and be active outdoors. Follow #CelebrateTrails on social media for updates and connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

