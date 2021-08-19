Five SBSB Law Partners Earn Repeat Selection to Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five partners with SBSB Law are once again being recognized as the best in their practice areas, earning a spot in the 2022 Best Lawyers in America guide. Honorees are firm founder John L. Schouest and partners Limor Ben-Maier, Richard Cozad, Kelly Haas and Candace Ourso.

This is Mr. Schouest's 15th year to be recognized by Best Lawyers for admiralty and maritime law. In 2021, he was honored as a Houston "Lawyer of the Year" in this practice area.

Ms. Ben-Maier, Ms. Haas and Mr. Cozad were also selected for their work in admiralty and maritime law, and Ms. Ourso earned recognition in insurance law. This is the second consecutive year they have made the Best Lawyers list.

Since publishing in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America list has become widely regarded as a leading guide to excellence in legal services. It is the oldest peer-review guide for lawyers in the U.S., showcasing the country's top attorneys. Best Lawyers honorees are selected through a rigorous survey that includes confidential evaluations by other lawyers in the same and related specialties. Attorneys are not permitted to pay any fee to participate in or be included on Best Lawyers' lists. For more information about Best Lawyers' methodology or for a complete list of this year's honorees, visit http://www.bestlawyers.com/.

"In my eyes, there is no disputing the incredible talent we have at SBSB Law, particularly when clients come to us with matters involving insurance or admiralty and maritime law," said Mr. Schouest. "What makes me especially proud is knowing our peers and colleagues in the legal community also echo this sentiment."

Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC or SBSB Law is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. SBSB Law attorneys are just great people who also happen to be great lawyers. For more information about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.sbsblaw.com.

