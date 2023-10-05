Five School of Rock Students to Perform Original Songs at Nashville's American Songwriter Headquarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, announces the finalists for the first annual Songwriter Showcase. Five dedicated School of Rock students, chosen from School of Rock locations across the U.S., have earned the opportunity to workshop and record their original songs. The students will then perform for an audience of songwriters and producers in the industry.

The Songwriter Showcase will take place on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at American Songwriter Headquarters in Nashville, Tenn.

"From a large pool of talented students, we chose these five based on their outstanding lyrics, melody and songcraft. These young musicians represent the future of songwriting," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "This is an unparalleled opportunity for School of Rock Songwriters to gain valuable experience by writing and recording an original song. It's a glimpse into the professional world of music, laying the groundwork for their future careers. Their hard work and talent are evident in their compositions, and we are thrilled to showcase them."

Prior to the event, students will actively immerse themselves in enriching workshops and intensive rehearsals with top mentors in the industry, all in preparation for their performances.

Mentors include:

Annie Reuter , Managing Editor at American Songwriter;

, Managing Editor at American Songwriter; Dean Fields , Nashville -based singer-songwriter with tracks recorded by Lori McKenna and produced by Garth Brooks ;

, -based singer-songwriter with tracks recorded by and produced by ; Stone Aielli , signed to Warner Chappell Music , known for writing and producing Priscilla Block's " My Bar " and "I Bet You Wanna Know";

, signed to , known for writing and producing " " and "I Bet You Wanna Know"; Adam James , signed to Universal Music Publishing Group, known for writing songs recorded by Kenny Chesney , Dierks Bentley , Zac Brown Band , Cody Johnson and more;

"American Songwriter is very excited and honored to be a part of this inaugural weekend for the School of Rock Songwriter Showcase. We look forward to making this a special experience for each of the participants and growing this event with School of Rock for years to come," said Alex Magee, General Manager of American Songwriter.

In addition to the live performances, the students will be recording their original songs at the iconic Starstruck Studios in the Music Row area of Nashville, with the recordings to be released on School of Rock's YouTube Channel @SchoolofRockUSA.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes #2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA .

For more information on School of Rock, visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

