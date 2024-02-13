Five Sharp Executives Recognized as 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is thrilled to share that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named multiple Sharp executives to its esteemed 2024 Channel Chiefs list: John Sheehan, Senior Vice President of B2B Channel Sales; Betsy Larson, Senior Vice President of Sales for the professional AV (Pro AV) display division; Bob Madaio, Vice President of Marketing; Richard Hutton, Associate Vice President of Demand Generation and Operations; and John Haught, Director of Distribution Sales. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs list recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

For the seventh year, John Sheehan was selected as a CRN Channel Chief based on his strong leadership skills across Sharp's document channel and AV distribution partners. This year, he played a key role in leveraging the Sharp and Sharp NEC Display Solutions joint venture, expanding the company's product portfolio and increasing Sharp's relevance with our AV distribution partners. John continues to lead Sharp's B2B AV distribution and MFP channel sales teams as the business progresses into an integrated smart office.

Betsy Larson – a six-time CRN Channel Chief honoree – was named for her incredible work overseeing the sales of Sharp and NEC branded Pro AV products. Betsy is responsible for the Pro AV channel and end user sales teams in North America and Latin America as well as the brand's Cinema, direct view LED and solutions teams. In 2023, Betsy consistently fostered collaboration and continued engagement to meet mutual objectives and support Sharp's customer community.

Bob Madaio – a four-time CRN Channel Chief honoree – was chosen for his exemplary leadership over the marketing team by providing channel partners with unique solutions that enhance branding and improve channel sales enablement for Sharp solutions. Bob has worked to further Sharp's channel business through partner-centric events, spending time with dealers and distributors and engaging the channel in feedback sessions regarding Sharp programs.

With over 30 years of experience in the IT and AV industry, Richard Hutton is a five-time CRN Channel Chief honoree. As he joins the list again for 2024, he is recognized for driving demand for Sharp and NEC products and solutions through the channel by generating leads and developing mutually profitable relationships across technology and channel partners.

John Haught was selected as a first-time Channel Chief this year for his excellent work in streamlining communication and facilitating the consolidation of the Sharp and NEC brands to distribution representatives and customers. Through targeted marketing programs that highlighted Sharp's diverse product line up, John was not only able to expand the company's distribution reseller base but also facilitate year-over-year growth among Sharp Pro AV resellers.

"It is gratifying to have so many of our key Sharp leaders named on this year's Channel Chiefs list – recognizing their ongoing hard work and industry insight to make our resellers successful and improving our operations across the board," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, SIICA. "Our company is proud of John, Betsy, Bob, Richard and John for their dedication to our industry, customers and channel partners."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, professional and commercial visual displays and projectors, software management and productivity software and markets durable Dynabook laptops. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

