Five Sites to Visit to Salute U.S. Military for Veterans Day

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Veterans Day approaching, Americans are encouraged to reflect on the sacrifices of our troops and thank those who served. The travel experts at the GO Group, LLC, an international ground transportation company, recommend these United States Military destinations to visit.

Dayton, Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is home to the National Museum of the United States Air Force which houses over 360 aircraft and missiles, including several presidential planes and military planes dating back to World War II. The venue also hosts dozens of artifacts detailing the history of aviation from the earliest experiments of the Wright Brothers to the creation of NASA and the development of space travel.

The National Veterans Art Museum in Chicago now houses over 2,500 works of art created by veterans from all military conflicts including the Gulf War and the War on Terror in its permanent collection. Featuring works of painting, drawing, sculpture, and even poetry, the gallery aims to "bridge the gap between the perception and the reality of the veteran experience." Currently the museum is hosting a special exhibit "Back to the 'The Nam,'" a reflective, autobiographical art series by artist Maurice Costello.

The Pearl Harbor Naval Base in Hawaii serves as a memorial to the 2,400 Americans killed in the attack and to the troops who served in WWII in the Pacific. The site includes exhibits on the attack and the war in the Pacific, as well as the Pearl Harbor Aviation museum, the now retired U.S.S. Missouri, and the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial where guests can visit the sunken battleship itself and pay respects to those who died aboard it and are still interred within its hull. Access to the memorial is free but reservations are recommended.

Boston is home to the U.S.S. Constitution in Boston, the oldest commissioned warship in the world. Launched in 1797, "Old Ironsides" gained notoriety for her defeat of five British warships in the War of 1812. Still manned by active duty U.S. Navy troops and capable of sailing under her own power to this day, the Constitution now hosts educational tours and special events in her home port of Boston at the end of the city's Freedom Trail. You also can visit the U.S.S. Constitution Museum for a closer look at the ship's history, artifacts from her sailing days, and hands-on exhibits.

Originally founded as the D-Day Museum, recognizing the city's major contribution to the invasion which turned the tide of World War II, this campus in New Orleans was designated by Congress as the official World War II museum of the United States in 2003. Dedicated to remembering the American Experience during "the war that changed the world," the National World War II Museum houses exhibits on the amphibious invasions of Normandy and the Pacific Theatre (made possible by vehicles designed, built, and tested in New Orleans), life on the home front in America, and interactive experience documenting the harrowing final mission of the submarine, the U.S.S. Tang. A partner of the Smithsonian Institution, the National WWII Museum is continuously expanding to bring to life the history and stories of this pivotal moment in American and World History.

