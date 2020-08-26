Five Star Food Express is Joining the delivery.com Network

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for online ordering today announced that Five Star Food Express has joined the delivery.com network. Five Star Food Express, which serves several cities in Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, and Utah, will now be available exclusively through the delivery.com website and app. The current Five Star Food Express management and teams will remain local to leverage their roots. The team is proud to take a local first approach to expanding online ordering and delivery services in their areas. The announcement with Five Star Food Express is part of a rapid series of acquisitions and partnerships and comes only weeks after delivery.com announced that Vroom Service Now and MyTown2Go also joined their network.

Customers who live in the regions served can continue to order from their favorite local restaurants for delivery or pickup, and can now access the delivery.com suite of offerings:

Best-in-class technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants.

Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.

Delivery Points: The popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

"We're excited to join delivery.com because they have the technology and resources to provide our customers and restaurants the best experience, while supporting our vision of having local ownership," said Philip Portman, Owner of Five Star Food Express.

Five Star Food Express has been locally owned and operated since 2014 in Michigan and has grown their network in 13 cities across 7 states.

"Now, more than ever, we see just how important online ordering is in our communities. The Five Star Food Express team is dedicated to serving customers and restaurants, and we're thrilled to be bringing them onboard," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com .

With the addition of Five Star Food Express, delivery.com grows its presence across Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, and Utah while continuing to expand nationwide. Five Star Food Express plans to roll out a full set of delivery.com services in their markets, including Group Orders and office food delivery. For a limited time, Five Star Food Express is offering their customers $10 off orders of $15 or more when they place their first order on delivery.com with the code ORDERNOW (see the website or app for details).

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than three million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 19,000 local businesses in more than 2,000 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

