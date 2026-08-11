Five Star Franchising makes sixth appearance on Inc. 5000

Home services franchising platform reports nearly 190% three-year revenue growth and expands to more than 1,700 locations and 1,000 franchise owners across North America

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising, a growing platform of home service franchise brands, today announced its sixth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The ranking comes during a period of significant growth and expansion for Five Star Franchising, which just added the eighth franchise brand to its portfolio. Ranking No. 1829 on this year's list, Five Star Franchising also ranks 41st amongst all Utah companies and 21st in the Business Products category.

Five Star Franchising made its sixth appearance on Inc. 5000

"Recognition like this is meaningful, but what it really reflects is the success of our franchise owners," said Scott Abbott, CEO and Co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "We set out to give aspiring business owners a platform where they could truly own their success, and continued recognition like this is a signal that we're delivering on that promise for more owners than ever."

Since 2022, Five Star Franchising has grown revenue nearly 190% as millennials and Gen Z drive a wave of younger franchise owners drawn to recession-resilient opportunities with proven playbooks and lower barriers to entry. So far in 2026, half of all Five Star Franchising applicants are millennials or Gen Z.

"We're seeing a real generational shift in who wants to own a business," Abbott said. "Younger entrepreneurs are choosing franchising as a way to build something on their own, with a proven playbook behind them. And home services is work that can't be automated or outsourced, which resonates with a generation that wants to build something durable."

Five Star Franchising joins an Inc. 5000 list that recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

To view the complete list, visit www.inc.com/inc5000. To learn more about Five Star Franchising, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,700 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across its brands, including Bio-One, Card My Yard, Decorate With Lights, Five Star Bath Solutions, Five Star Flooring, Gotcha Covered, Mosquito Shield, and 1-800-Packouts leverage a robust support team and industry-leading tools to help their local businesses thrive. This includes ProNexis, the complete lead management support solution for home service brands, alongside exclusive access to Five Star's vendor network and in-house marketing services. Five Star Franchising's commitment to purpose and core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and achieve success while growing its brands into category leaders. The platform has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America six times total, ranking #1829 in 2026. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

SOURCE Five Star Franchising