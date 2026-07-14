Five Star Franchising adds Decorate With Lights as eighth franchise brand

Established specialty lighting company expands nationwide through Five Star Franchising as homeowner demand for permanent, landscape and holiday lighting continues to grow.

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising, a growing platform of home service franchise brands, today announced the nationwide franchise expansion of Decorate With Lights, the eighth brand in its portfolio. Founded in 2016, Decorate With Lights is an established specialty lighting company providing holiday, permanent roofline, landscape and event lighting solutions for residential, commercial, and municipal customers.

Decorate With Lights offers four distinct services (holiday lighting, permanent roofline lighting, landscape lighting, and event lighting), creating multiple revenue streams from a single protected territory and allowing owners to generate business throughout the year.

The addition expands Five Star Franchising's presence in one of the fastest-growing categories within home services. According to Grand View Research, the global outdoor lighting market is projected to grow from roughly $17 billion in 2024 to more than $28 billion by 2030, with residential demand leading the way. At the same time, professional holiday lighting has experienced double-digit annual growth as more homeowners shift from do-it-yourself decorating to professionally designed and installed lighting solutions.

Despite the momentum, the category remains highly fragmented, with more than 17,000 independent operators and no dominant national brand. Increasingly, homeowners are investing not only in seasonal displays, but also in permanent architectural lighting, landscape lighting, and custom event installations that enhance properties year-round – creating a significant opportunity for professionally managed specialty lighting businesses.

"After a decade of refining the model, now is the right time to open this opportunity to franchise owners and meet growing demand in more communities across the country," said Michael Moorhouse, President of Decorate With Lights. "More than ever, homeowners want professional, done-for-you lighting they can trust year-round, and we've built Decorate With Lights to deliver exactly that."

Decorate With Lights marks Five Star Franchising's eighth franchise brand and continues the company's aggressive platform expansion. Earlier this year, Five Star acquired and launched Five Star Flooring, adding another scalable home service category to a portfolio that now includes more than 1,700 locations and more than 1,000 franchise owners across North America.

Built for Sustainable Growth

Decorate With Lights offers four distinct services (holiday lighting, permanent roofline lighting, landscape lighting, and event lighting), creating multiple revenue streams from a single protected territory and allowing owners to generate business throughout the year.

Minimal Investment: With an initial franchise fee of $10,000 and estimated initial investment range starting at $36,200, Decorate With Lights offers one of the lowest-capital entry points into a franchised premium lighting business. The home-based, asset-light model requires no storefront, showroom or fleet, allowing owners to focus on sales, operations and customer relationships.

With an initial franchise fee of $10,000 and estimated initial investment range starting at $36,200, Decorate With Lights offers one of the lowest-capital entry points into a franchised premium lighting business. The home-based, asset-light model requires no storefront, showroom or fleet, allowing owners to focus on sales, operations and customer relationships. Pre-Qualified Premium Territory: Every Decorate With Lights territory is built around approximately 50,000 single-family homes with household incomes above $100,000 — a pre-qualified premium footprint that none of its franchised lighting competitors replicate at this capital tier.

Every Decorate With Lights territory is built around approximately 50,000 single-family homes with household incomes above $100,000 — a pre-qualified premium footprint that none of its franchised lighting competitors replicate at this capital tier. Born Inside a Category Leader: Decorate With Lights was born inside the Mosquito Shield ecosystem and built by the operators who scaled that brand to 400+ territories and three consecutive years as Entrepreneur's No.1 pest control franchise. Moorhouse leads both brands and brought the same operating discipline to Decorate With Lights: perfect the service, prove the model, then franchise it, evolving a compressed holiday season into a year-round premium lighting business.

Decorate With Lights was born inside the Mosquito Shield ecosystem and built by the operators who scaled that brand to 400+ territories and three consecutive years as Entrepreneur's No.1 pest control franchise. Moorhouse leads both brands and brought the same operating discipline to Decorate With Lights: perfect the service, prove the model, then franchise it, evolving a compressed holiday season into a year-round premium lighting business. Led by Category Operators, Backed by the Five Star Platform: The Decorate With Lights brand team supports owners directly, leveraging the full Five Star Franchising resource stack: full-funnel digital marketing through Five Star Marketing, inbound lead intake and quoting through ProNexis, and exclusive vendor pricing through the Five Star Buying Group.

"Professional lighting is one of the fastest-growing categories in home services, and Decorate With Lights has spent a decade proving the model," said Scott Abbott, CEO and Co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "Adding the brand to our platform allows us to expand franchise opportunities at exactly the moment homeowner demand is accelerating, while providing franchise owners the technology, marketing and operational support they need to grow with the category."

For more information about Decorate With Lights franchise opportunities, visit fivestarfranchising.com/decorate-with-lights. For consumer services, visit decoratewithlights.com.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,700 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across its brands, including Bio-One, Card My Yard, Decorate With Lights, Five Star Bath Solutions, Five Star Flooring, Gotcha Covered, Mosquito Shield, and 1-800-Packouts leverage a robust support team and industry-leading tools to help their local businesses thrive. This includes ProNexis, the complete lead management support solution for home service brands, alongside exclusive access to Five Star's vendor network and in-house marketing services. Five Star Franchising's commitment to purpose and core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and achieve success while growing its brands into category leaders. The platform has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, ranking #780 in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

About Decorate With Lights

Decorate With Lights is a premium specialty lighting franchise delivering custom holiday, permanent, landscape, and event lighting solutions for residential, commercial, and municipal customers. Founded in 2016 and part of the Five Star Franchising portfolio, the brand pairs a decade of category operating history with the platform infrastructure to help franchise owners build scalable, community-rooted businesses in a growing home service category. To learn more, visit decoratewithlights.com. To explore franchise opportunities, visit fivestarfranchising.com/decorate-with-lights.

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SOURCE Five Star Franchising