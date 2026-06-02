Five Star Brands Earn National Recognition for Franchise Culture Excellence

Card My Yard, Five Star Bath Solutions named to Franchise Business Review's Culture 100 for outstanding franchise owner satisfaction

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising, a growing platform of home service franchise brands, has announced that two of its brands, Five Star Bath Solutions and Card My Yard, have been named to Franchise Business Review's "Culture 100" list.

The "Culture 100" is based solely on actual franchise owner satisfaction and performance. Franchise owners were asked 33 benchmark questions about their experience in critical areas of their franchise systems.

Five Star Franchising has announced that two of its brands, Five Star Bath Solutions and Card My Yard, have been named to Franchise Business Review's "Culture 100" list.

"Culture isn't a talking point for us — it's what drives owner performance," said Scott Abbott, CEO and Co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "What makes this recognition meaningful is that it comes directly from these brands' franchise owners. When the people running these businesses every day tell you they feel supported and positioned to grow, that's the clearest signal that the systems are working. Five Star Bath Solutions and Card My Yard have earned that trust, and it shows up in how they operate and how they scale."

Card My Yard and Five Star Bath Solutions were among more than 330 franchise brands representing over 29,000 franchise owners that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. The brands that were selected for the "Culture 100" received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community and engagement.

"Culture fit is one of the most critical, and most elusive, factors in a franchise investment decision," said Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review. "At Franchise Business Review, we survey thousands of current franchise owners to understand how they truly feel about the brand they've invested in. Our data measures the indicators that matter most to a thriving franchise culture: whether franchisees feel genuinely supported by their franchisor, and how effectively franchise teams and support staff collaborate to achieve shared goals."

This distinction is the latest in a strong run of recognition for both brands in 2026. Card My Yard has been named to Franchise Business Review's Top 200, Top Franchises for Women, and Top Low-Cost Franchises lists, and was also recognized as a Top Low-Cost Franchise by Entrepreneur. Five Star Bath Solutions earned a spot on the FBR Top 200 list, ranked No. 123 in the 2026 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, No. 19 on Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises list, and was named the No. 1 Kitchen & Bath Remodeling franchise in 2026.

For more information about Card My Yard, visit cardmyyard.com.

For more information about Five Star Bath Solutions, visit fivestarbathsolutions.com.

To view the full list of the 2026 Best Franchise Cultures, visit: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-franchise-culture-awards/

About Card My Yard

Card My Yard, a Five Star Franchising home service brand, is the premier celebratory yard greeting company with over 500 locally owned franchise locations across 46 states. The brand spreads joy nationwide helping families and communities celebrate milestones and events into moments they'll never forget. With a proprietary technology platform and simplified operations, Card My Yard delivers a seamless customer ordering experience, and the logistical support needed to empower leaders to build meaningful, community-centered businesses that align with their lifestyle and family priorities. The brand is consistently recognized as a top franchise opportunity, earning 2026 honors from both Franchise Business Review and Entrepreneur's as a Top Low-Cost Franchise. To learn about how to spread more joy in your area, visit fivestarfranchising.com/card-my-yard. To book greetings or customer inquiries, visit cardmyyard.com.

About Five Star Bath Solutions

Five Star Bath Solutions is the premier bath transformation franchise in the home remodeling industry. The company, named to the highly competitive Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for seven consecutive years, designs and builds dream bathrooms through expertise and trust providing affordable transformations and beautiful solutions. Part of the Five Star Franchising portfolio of home service brands since 2014, Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world with more than 250 franchise locations. Five Star Bath Solutions was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. and Canada by Entrepreneur in 2024 and named a Top Low-Cost Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. For more information, visit fivestarbathsolutions.com. To learn about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, click here.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,700 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across its brands, including Bio-One, Card My Yard, Decorate With Lights, Five Star Bath Solutions, Five Star Flooring, Gotcha Covered, Mosquito Shield, and 1-800-Packouts leverage a robust support team and industry-leading tools to help their local businesses thrive. This includes ProNexis, a complete lead management support solution for home service brands, alongside exclusive access to Five Star's vendor network and in-house marketing services. Five Star Franchising's commitment to purpose and core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and achieve success while growing its brands into category leaders. The platform has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, ranking #780 in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

SOURCE Five Star Franchising