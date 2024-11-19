Five Star Franchising recognizes best franchise owners at Home Services Summit

Innovative home service franchise platform inspires, develops and fosters collaboration at annual strategy and networking event

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising, an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, celebrated its high-achieving franchise owners and highlighted strategies for future growth at its annual Home Services Summit at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida from Nov. 6 through Nov. 10.

The event brought together more than 700 attendees across the home services franchise owner community, vendor partners and industry leaders, allowing attendees to network and collaborate with their fellow entrepreneurs to discuss new strategies for business growth.

"Five Star Franchising has expanded to more than 1,500 locations and 1,000 franchise owners across our six franchise brands this year. Our remarkable growth is largely due to the collective effort of our franchise owners," said Scott Abbott, CEO and co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "The annual Home Services Summit is an opportunity to celebrate their achievements and offer additional resources and workshops to empower their continued success. Their commitment as leaders and entrepreneurs has been instrumental in shaping Five Star Franchising into what it is today."

Home Services Summit participants had exclusive access to impactful and educational breakout sessions designed to accelerate their businesses and were inspired by the insight and inspiration from keynote speaker James Lawrence, The Iron Cowboy, 3-time world record holder and author of The Iron Hope.

A total of 79 locations received Million Dollar Club recognition, which are awarded to franchise locations exceeding $1 million in revenue. Of the 79 locations, 27 surpassed the $2 million revenue mark.

High-performing franchise owners from across the Five Star Franchising platform were also recognized during the event in multiple categories, including Franchise of the Year, the Top Revenue/Top Performer Award, the Top Growth Award, the D.R.I.V.E. Award and Rookie of the Year. Winners included:

Franchise of the Year for the franchise location with the best overall performance and growth throughout the year: 1-800-Packouts: Jason Shedlock ( Southeastern Virginia ) Bio-One: Jennifer Symons ( Charlotte, North Carolina ) Five Star Bath Solutions: Kyle Harding ( Jacksonville, Florida ) Gotcha Covered: Matthew Benedict ( Avon, Ohio ) Mosquito Shield: Ohavia Feldman, Leon Lantsman and Rivka Leyton ( Long Island )

Top Revenue for the franchise location with a minimum of one full year in business with the highest total revenue or Top Performer for the franchise owner or location with continued YOY growth, network leadership and exceptional service: 1-800-Packouts: Todd Tyler ( San Diego, California ) - Top Performer Bio-One: Tim Lockard ( Columbus, Ohio ) - Top Revenue Five Star Bath Solutions: Joe McSpadden ( Marietta, Georgia ) - Top Performer Gotcha Covered: Ted Browne , Carson Browne , Chase Browne , and Shelley Valhos ( Raleigh, North Carolina ) - Top Revenue Mosquito Shield: Tina and Rick Brogan ( Southeastern Pennsylvania ) - Top Revenue

Top Growth year-over-year for the franchise location with a minimum of one full year in business: 1-800-Packouts: John Georgakopolous (Delmarva, Maryland ) Bio-One: David Levin and Angela Welbes ( Madison, Wisconsin ) Five Star Bath Solutions: Bulat Shagaleev ( Calgary, Alberta, Canada ) Gotcha Covered: Tamara Cluff ( Northwest Edmonton and St. Albert, Alberta, Canada ) Mosquito Shield: Nikki and Jim Visoky ( Milwaukee, Wisconsin )

The D.R.I.V.E. Award for the franchise owner who best exemplifies the Five Star Franchising values (Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital and Enthusiastic) throughout the year: 1-800-Packouts: Brandt Benson (Inland Empire, California ) Bio-One: Ginger Akemon ( Duval County, Florida ) Five Star Bath Solutions: Joe McSpadden ( Marietta, Georgia ) Gotcha Covered: Jen Tama ( Medina, Ohio ) Mosquito Shield: Mike Musson ( Twin Cities and SE Metro, Minnesota )

Rookie of the Year for the top-performing franchise open one year or less: 1-800-Packouts: Ashley Hoffman (East Valley - Phoenix, Arizona ) Bio-One: Brandon Harris ( Greensboro, North Carolina ) Five Star Bath Solutions: Glade Smith, William Cooper , Jon Dairman , Joe Dairman and Kent Smith ( Phoenix, Arizona ) Gotcha Covered: Kelly D'Innocenti ( South Jacksonville, Florida ) Mosquito Shield: Jen and Dustin Schouten (North Salt Lake City, Utah )



"The awards ceremony is always quite the spectacle to witness," said Five Star Franchising Chief Growth Officer Andrew Mengason. "The atmosphere was electric, and the way everyone invests in the success of their fellow owners speaks volumes about the Five Star culture when we recognize the hard work and achievements of each brand's top owners over the last year. It's as much of a motivational moment as it is a celebration. When owners see the success of their colleagues, they can see that hard work pays off, and they might be on stage next year."

Five Star Franchising is a leading innovator in the home service franchise industry. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard, enjoy a robust support network and proven franchise systems that empower them to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit http://fivestarfranchising.com/.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,500 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America four times, ranking #157 in 2024. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

